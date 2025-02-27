Cybersecurity Mesh Market is expected to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2032 | SNS Insider 

Pune, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity Mesh Market Size Analysis:

“The Cybersecurity Mesh Market is expected to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2032, growing from USD 2.68 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

IBM (IBM Security Verify, IBM QRadar XDR)

Palo Alto Networks (Prisma Access, Cortex XSOAR)

Check Point (Check Point Infinity, CloudGuard)

Zscaler (Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Private Access)

Fortinet (Fortinet FortiGate, Fortinet FortiSIEM)

GCA Technology (GCA Cybersecurity Mesh, GCA Threat Intelligence)

Forcepoint (Forcepoint Dynamic Edge Protection, Forcepoint Zero Trust Network Access)

SonicWall (SonicWall Cloud App Security, SonicWall Capture ATP)

Ivanti (Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access, Ivanti Secure UEM)

Cato Networks (Cato SASE Cloud, Cato SD-WAN)

Aryaka Networks (Aryaka Secure Web Gateway, Aryaka SmartSecure)

SailPoint (SailPoint IdentityNow, SailPoint Predictive Identity)

appNovi (appNovi Security Graph, appNovi Threat Intelligence Platform)

Appgate (Appgate SDP, Appgate Risk-Based Authentication)

Mesh Security (Mesh Security Zero Trust Platform, Mesh Security Cloud Protection)

Primeter 81 (Perimeter 81 Zero Trust Network Access, Perimeter 81 Secure Web Gateway)

Naoris Protocol (Naoris Security Mesh, Naoris Blockchain-based Cybersecurity)

Cybersecurity Mesh Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.68 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.63 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.7 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Frequency and Sophistication of Cyberattacks Drive the Demand for Robust Cybersecurity Mesh Solutions Across Industries

Strong Growth, Rising Demand, and Future Opportunities in the Cybersecurity Mesh Market

The Cybersecurity Mesh Market is witnessing strong growth due to the growing use of decentralized security models to counter emerging cyber threats. With the rise in cloud computing, IoT growth, and remote work culture, the demand for cybersecurity mesh is increasing across sectors. Organizations are focusing on security solutions that provide flexibility, scalability, and real-time threat detection. Future growth will come through AI-powered security innovation, integration of Zero Trust Architecture, and increasing dependence on security-as-a-service solutions. As organizations migrate to adaptive security strategies, vendors that are putting money into automation, predictive analytics, and blockchain security offerings are best poised for growth. The market for cybersecurity mesh will reshape enterprise security, with persistent and adaptive defense capabilities.

Solutions Segment Leads the Cybersecurity Mesh Market, Services Segment in the Cybersecurity Mesh Market Witnessing Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Solutions segment dominated the Cybersecurity Mesh Market, capturing 73% of the revenue share. This leadership is driven by the rising demand for scalable, adaptive security solutions that ensure consistent protection across decentralized infrastructures. Organizations are increasingly investing in advanced security frameworks, including Zero Trust Architecture and AI-powered defenses, to safeguard critical assets. As cyber threats evolve, the Solutions segment remains central to strengthening enterprise cybersecurity strategies.

The Services segment is the fastest-growing within the Cybersecurity Mesh Market, projected to expand at a 12.0% CAGR. The rising demand for managed security services, consulting, and integration support is fueling this growth, especially as enterprises transition to hybrid and cloud environments. Organizations seek tailored security solutions to enhance threat detection, compliance, and risk management, positioning the Services segment as a key enabler of cybersecurity resilience.

Cybersecurity Mesh Market Segmentation:

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Size

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy Utilities

IT and Telecom

Government

Others





IT and Telecom Segment Leads the Cybersecurity Mesh Market, Healthcare Segment to Grow at the Fastest CAGR

In 2023, the IT and Telecom segment dominated the Cybersecurity Mesh Market, securing 25% of the total revenue share. The sector’s reliance on secure, high-speed communication and data protection drives this leadership. With the expansion of 5G networks, IoT, and cloud services, cybersecurity mesh is essential for securing distributed infrastructures while ensuring regulatory compliance. As cyber threats intensify, IT and telecom firms increasingly adopt adaptive, scalable security solutions.

The Healthcare segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 13.54%, fueled by rising digital transformation, telemedicine adoption, and healthcare IT expansion. With increasing cyber threats and stringent regulations like HIPAA, securing sensitive patient data is a top priority. Cybersecurity mesh enables flexible, decentralized protection across interconnected healthcare systems, enhancing resilience against breaches. This growing demand positions healthcare as a key driver of cybersecurity mesh market expansion.

Cloud Segment Leads Cybersecurity Mesh Market, On-Premise Segment Experiencing Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Cloud segment dominated the Cybersecurity Mesh Market, capturing 63% of total revenue. The increasing enterprise cloud migration and growing complexity of cloud environments drive this leadership. Cloud-based security solutions align with cybersecurity mesh principles, offering scalability, flexibility, and adaptive protection for distributed infrastructures. As cloud adoption accelerates, the demand for high-performance, consistent security frameworks continues to reinforce the Cloud segment’s market dominance.

The On-premise segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.61%, driven by data privacy concerns, regulatory compliance, and security control needs. Despite increasing cloud adoption, many organizations rely on on-premise infrastructures to safeguard sensitive assets and local data centers. Cybersecurity mesh solutions for on-premise environments are evolving to integrate seamlessly with cloud security, ensuring a unified, resilient cybersecurity strategy for enterprises with hybrid infrastructures.

Large Enterprises Segment Leads Cybersecurity Mesh Market, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Segment Growing Fastest

In 2023, the Large Enterprises segment dominated the Cybersecurity Mesh Market, securing 76% of total revenue. With complex IT infrastructures and vast networks, large organizations prioritize advanced, scalable security solutions to protect sensitive data and critical systems. Leading providers like IBM Security Services and Fortinet’s FortiGate offer robust architectures that integrate seamlessly across hybrid cloud and on-premise environments, reinforcing the segment’s dominance in enterprise cybersecurity strategies.

The Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.83%, driven by increasing digitization and rising cyber threats. SMEs are adopting cybersecurity mesh frameworks for decentralized, scalable protection without requiring large IT infrastructures. With growing reliance on cloud services and remote operations, SMEs seek cost-effective, adaptive security solutions, making cybersecurity mesh an essential component of their evolving security strategies.

North America Leads the Cybersecurity Mesh Market, Europe Emerging as the Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America dominated the Cybersecurity Mesh Market, accounting for approximately 40% of the total market share. This leadership is driven by the presence of major cybersecurity firms, strong IT infrastructure investments, and widespread digital transformation across industries. With increasing adoption of advanced security frameworks and stringent data protection regulations, North America continues to be the leading hub for cybersecurity innovation and deployment.

Europe is the fastest-growing region in the Cybersecurity Mesh Market, with a projected CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period. Growth is fueled by rising cyber threats, stringent data protection regulations, and digital transformation in key sectors like finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Increasing regulatory compliance requirements and the need for robust cybersecurity frameworks are driving organizations to adopt cybersecurity mesh solutions for enhanced security resilience.

