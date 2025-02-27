Titan America Selects BCMI Dispatch for Concrete Operations

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan America, based in Norfolk, Virginia, has announced it will install cloud-based concrete dispatch from BCMI Corp., a software developer for the bulk construction materials industry based in Redmond, Washington.

Titan America, a leading building materials supplier in key urban markets spanning the U.S. East Coast, from New York to Miami, will add BCMI Dispatch to its existing suite of BCMI products, in all its U.S. operations including Titan Virginia Ready Mix, Powhatan Ready Mix, S&W Ready Mix and Titan Florida.

The cement and concrete producer is poised to support strong construction trends in infrastructure, residential and urban development, in part through its commitment to technology that boosts operational efficiency, performance and customer satisfaction.

“We are proud to partner with BCMI’s dispatch system to streamline order placement and the dispatching process,” Titan America Vice President of Logistics and Supply Chain Rod Cintra says. “To provide exceptional service, it’s critical that our dispatch team has real-time information to optimize delivery options, while enabling faster and better decisions.”

By adopting BCMI’s cloud-based dispatch, analytics and mobile app for customers, Titan America is leveraging best-in-class technology that will improve data flow. BCMI will integrate with other critical systems such as SAP to share business-critical information across the organization.

Titan America is a long-time advisor and contributor to the growth of BCMI’s software for ready mix, aggregates and cement producers.

“Titan was BCMI’s first supporter and customer back in 2013,” BCMI Co-founder and CEO Craig Yeack, says. “This milestone is the result of years of product refinement, support and relationship building. We are honored to support Titan America in its current operations and in its future growth.”

About Titan America

Titan America LLC and its family of companies are leading heavy building materials producers in the eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, and its subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block and beneficiated fly ash. Titan America is a member of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer. For more information, visit www.titanamerica.com.

About BCMI

BCMI Corp.’s mobile software empowers bulk construction material producers to improve business processes. BCMI’s performance analytics, interactive communication tools and AI-assisted dispatch keep materials producers and contractors aligned with real-time business solutions. For more on our cloud-based BCMI Dispatch, Material Pro and Material Now apps, visit www.bcmicorp.com.

