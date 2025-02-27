Flosum Leads The Way In AI-driven DevOps For Salesforce, Setting New Standards In Productivity, Quality, And Security

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flosum continues to lead the way in Salesforce DevOps with the integration of a fully native, secure, and extensible AI platform powered by Salesforce’s Agentforce.

DevOps has long driven modern software delivery, leaving manual, error-prone processes behind. From the start, Flosum has embedded intelligence into its platform. Today, customers leverage advanced AI automation - secure, scalable, and fully Salesforce-native - to innovate faster and more confidently.

“Flosum is redefining Salesforce DevOps, leading the way with the only truly native, secure, and extensible AI platform powered by Agentforce. We're driving the AI revolution within the Salesforce ecosystem, delivering unprecedented productivity, security, and quality for every DevOps release,” said Girish Jashnani, CEO of Flosum.

A Continuous Evolution in DevOps on Salesforce

Unlike other solutions that offer limited, pre-defined AI capabilities, Flosum empowers customers to build their own custom AI-driven DevOps processes directly within the Salesforce ecosystem. Leveraging Agentforce, Flosum ensures complete data security and compliance, as all AI processing occurs within the trusted Salesforce environment.

Auto Resolve Deployment Conflicts: Automated insights pinpoint deployment conflicts and propose solutions before they become critical.

Automated insights pinpoint deployment conflicts and propose solutions before they become critical. Release features at a record pace: Intelligent workflows eliminate deployment failures, allowing features to roll out at a record pace.

Advanced AI identifies threats early, reducing risk well before production deployment.



AI at Flosum’s Core

Flosum’s AI-driven approach provides a decisive advantage for teams under constant pressure to deliver releases faster with better quality.

Truly Native AI: Built on Agentforce, Flosum's AI capabilities are fully integrated within Salesforce, ensuring seamless functionality and maximum security.

Built on Agentforce, Flosum’s AI capabilities are fully integrated within Salesforce, ensuring seamless functionality and maximum security. Unmatched Extensibility: Customers can create custom AI-driven workflows and solutions, tailoring their DevOps processes to their specific needs.

Customers can create custom AI-driven workflows and solutions, tailoring their DevOps processes to their specific needs. Enhanced Security: Data remains within the secure Salesforce environment, eliminating the risks associated with external AI processing.

Data remains within the secure Salesforce environment, eliminating the risks associated with external AI processing. Increased Productivity: AI-powered automation and intelligence streamline development and deployment processes, accelerating release cycles.

AI-powered automation and intelligence streamline development and deployment processes, accelerating release cycles. Improved Quality: AI-driven insights and analysis enhance code quality and reduce errors, resulting in more reliable releases.

AI-driven insights and analysis enhance code quality and reduce errors, resulting in more reliable releases. Future-Proofed Innovation: Aligned with Salesforce’s AI vision, Flosum ensures customers are equipped with the latest advancements in AI-driven DevOps.

TDX & Agentforce: Discover the Future of DevOps

TDX is the ultimate destination for those researching the latest innovations in Salesforce. As Agentforce takes center stage, Flosum is at the forefront, delivering AI-powered DevOps solutions that redefine efficiency, security, and scalability.

Join us at Mariposa to experience a live demo and see how Flosum is transforming DevOps within the Salesforce ecosystem.

The Time for AI in DevOps

Flosum’s AI capabilities are immediately available to customers, providing a significant competitive advantage. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer success solidifies its position as the leading provider of intelligent, secure, and scalable Salesforce DevOps solutions.

“We’ve always believed in blending speed with security,” said Jashnani. “That’s why we built every layer of our solution natively on Salesforce, giving DevOps teams peace of mind and the freedom to innovate as they see fit.”

About Flosum

Flosum is the leader in AI-powered DevOps for Salesforce, delivering unified solutions for DevOps, Data Migration, and Data Backup & Restore - all built on the Salesforce platform. Trusted by thousands of global brands - including Cargill, Snowflake, GE Healthcare, Hilton - Flosum revolutionizes development workflows through advanced AI capabilities to accelerate digital transformation. More information can be found at www.flosum.com .

