Consumer Loyalty in Sports Report 2024: Designed for Stakeholders - Attendance and Ticketing Statistics, Engagement Rates Across Social Media for Leagues, Teams, Events, and Athletes

With the sports industry in continuous evolution, it is becoming paramount for stakeholders to understand fan behaviour and to stay ahead of the latest loyalty practices, as well as the newest technologies that can disrupt them. While emotional connection remains at the heart of loyalty in sports, the next generation of sports loyalty programmes are characterised by a wider use of tools and an increased scope of rewards to cater to a fanbase that is ever growing and changing.



The Consumer Loyalty in Sports Global report is designed for stakeholders across the spectrum of professional sports. It provides insights into sports fanbases (current year and five-year historic review period) such as attendance and ticketing statistics, alongside engagement rates across a range of social media platforms for leagues, teams, events, and athletes.

These insights are underpinned by commercial partnership data (sponsors, suppliers, broadcasters and more) across key markets, providing stakeholders a comprehensive understanding of commercial trends within the sports industry.



Product coverage: American Football, Australian Football, Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Cricket / T20, Esports, Football / Soccer, Golf, Ice Hockey, MMA, Motorsport, Rugby League, Rugby Union, Tennis.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Pivoting on emotional connection

Enhanced segmentation and personalisation

New types of fan and NextGen loyalty

Conclusion

