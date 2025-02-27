Consumer Loyalty in Sports Report 2024: Designed for Stakeholders - Attendance and Ticketing Statistics, Engagement Rates Across Social Media for Leagues, Teams, Events, and Athletes

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Loyalty in Sports" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the sports industry in continuous evolution, it is becoming paramount for stakeholders to understand fan behaviour and to stay ahead of the latest loyalty practices, as well as the newest technologies that can disrupt them. While emotional connection remains at the heart of loyalty in sports, the next generation of sports loyalty programmes are characterised by a wider use of tools and an increased scope of rewards to cater to a fanbase that is ever growing and changing.

The Consumer Loyalty in Sports Global report is designed for stakeholders across the spectrum of professional sports. It provides insights into sports fanbases (current year and five-year historic review period) such as attendance and ticketing statistics, alongside engagement rates across a range of social media platforms for leagues, teams, events, and athletes.

These insights are underpinned by commercial partnership data (sponsors, suppliers, broadcasters and more) across key markets, providing stakeholders a comprehensive understanding of commercial trends within the sports industry.

Product coverage: American Football, Australian Football, Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Cricket / T20, Esports, Football / Soccer, Golf, Ice Hockey, MMA, Motorsport, Rugby League, Rugby Union, Tennis.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

  • Get a detailed picture of the Sports market;
  • Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
  • Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
  • Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Pivoting on emotional connection
  • Enhanced segmentation and personalisation
  • New types of fan and NextGen loyalty
  • Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnssen

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Baseball
                            
                            
                                Basketball
                            
                            
                                Boxing
                            
                            
                                Cricket
                            
                            
                                Football
                            
                            
                                Hockey
                            
                            
                                Motorsport
                            
                            
                                Professional Sports
                            
                            
                                Rugby
                            
                            
                                Soccer
                            
                            
                                Sporting Goods and Equipment
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data