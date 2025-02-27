Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Industry Research 2025: Market Set to Reach USD 155.09 Billion by 2029 with Applied Materials, ASML, Tokyo Electron, Lam Research, and KLA Dominating

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Lithography, Wafer Surface Conditioning, Etching, CMP, Deposition, Wafer Cleaning, Assembly & Packaging, Dicing, Bonding, Metrology, Wafer/IC Testing, Logic, Memory, MPU, Discrete - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is witnessing significant growth, expanding to an anticipated USD 155.09 billion by 2029, up from USD 109.24 billion in 2024. Industry analysts project a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period. This expansion is primarily fueled by the broadening of semiconductor fabrication facilities, a noticeable surge in the auto semiconductor sector, and a growing demand for more sophisticated and efficient chips. Aiding this momentum are the breakthroughs in advanced packaging technologies and a rise in governmental backing for the semiconductor industry at national levels.

Lithography Leads Front-End Equipment Market

Lithography has been earmarked as the segment to capture the largest market share within the semiconductor manufacturing front-end equipment sector. Advances in Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) technology are largely contributing to this growth, as is increased investment in high-precision equipment designed to overcome emerging challenges. This process, critical in crafting intricate micro-patterns on silicon wafers, has seen significant technological improvements, particularly in EUV lithography, allowing the production of increasingly smaller, more powerful semiconductor chips.

Fastest Growth in Semiconductor Bonding Equipment

In semiconductor back-end equipment, bonding is expected to register the most rapid growth. The need for precise semiconductor devices and manufacturing processes that enhance yield and efficiency is paramount. This growing demand pushes the development of various bonding techniques, which are crucial in forming electrical interconnections between semiconductor dies and their respective substrates, ensuring device functionality. Innovations in advanced semiconductor packaging technology, along with robust demand from both the automobile and consumer electronics sectors, are key drivers of this trend.

Asia Pacific Accelerates in the Market

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth through the forecast period, commanded by powerhouse countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. A combination of highly evolved production capabilities, increasing governmental initiatives, continuous technological advances, and significant investments from local and global players cement the region's leadership in semiconductor production and innovation. The Asia Pacific market's growth trajectory is buttressed by new tech developments in AI, IoT, and 5G, plus a booming demand for electronic appliances and electric vehicles.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market dynamics are influenced by several factors, which include expansion tendencies of fabrication facilities, the push in the automotive semiconductor market, and the escalating need for chips that are both advanced and efficient. However, challenges such as the high capital investment required for entering the market and the complexity of semiconductor manufacturing processes are significant considerations for stakeholders.

The competitive assessment reveals that players like Applied Materials, Inc. (US), ASML (Netherlands), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (US), and KLA Corporation (US) are leading the market, contributing to robust growth strategies and innovative service offerings. Investments in Research and Development and the emergence of new technologies and services are anticipated to further energize the marketplace. This comprehensive market overview spotlights the vibrancy and dynamism of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment sector, judging by the advancements inaugurated by leading market players and the strategic initiatives propelling the industry forward.

