Zweig Group announces key dates for 2025 awards, events, and research reports

Fayetteville, AR, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group, the leading provider of business consulting, research and benchmarking data, and learning and development for the AEC industry, has released its 2025 calendar, highlighting essential deadlines for award submissions, research survey participation, and must-attend learning and networking events.
This calendar serves as a one-stop resource for AEC professionals looking to engage with industry-leading research, gain recognition through prestigious awards programs, and participate in transformative learning experiences.
Key dates to mark on your calendar:
Awards & Recognition:
- Rising Stars Award – Entry deadline: March 28, 2025
- Best Firms To Work For Award – Entry deadline: May 2, 2025
- Hot Firm Award – Entry deadline: May 16, 2025
- Marketing Excellence Award – Entry deadline: June 2, 2025
Research & Benchmarking
- 2025 Valuation Survey:
- 2025 Principals, Partners & Owners Survey:
- 2025 Fee & Billing Survey:
- 2025 Policies, Procedures & Benefits Survey
- 2025 Financial Performance Survey:
- Compensation & Salary Survey:
- Participate year-round for 50% off
- Mid-year report release: July 2, 2025
- 2025 Recruitment & Retention Survey:
Learning & Events
- The High-Performance Blueprint Webinar – March 26, 2025, 1PM CST
- Executive Roundtable Event – April 22-24, 2025, in Boston, MA
- The Principals Academy – May 7-8, 2025, in Fort Worth, TX
- M&A Next Symposium – September 9, 2025, in San Antonio, TX
- ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala – September 9-11, 2025, in San Antonio, TX
"As the AEC industry continues to evolve, it’s more important than ever for firms to benchmark their performance, celebrate their successes, and invest in leadership development,” said Chad Clinehens, president and CEO of Zweig Group. “This calendar is designed to ensure firms don’t miss these critical opportunities to elevate their business."
Download the full calendar here!
For more information or to participate, visit zweiggroup.com.
