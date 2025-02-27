Zweig Group announces key dates for 2025 awards, events, and research reports

Fayetteville, AR, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group, the leading provider of business consulting, research and benchmarking data, and learning and development for the AEC industry, has released its 2025 calendar , highlighting essential deadlines for award submissions, research survey participation, and must-attend learning and networking events.

This calendar serves as a one-stop resource for AEC professionals looking to engage with industry-leading research, gain recognition through prestigious awards programs, and participate in transformative learning experiences.

Key dates to mark on your calendar:

Awards & Recognition:

Research & Benchmarking

Learning & Events

"As the AEC industry continues to evolve, it’s more important than ever for firms to benchmark their performance, celebrate their successes, and invest in leadership development,” said Chad Clinehens, president and CEO of Zweig Group. “This calendar is designed to ensure firms don’t miss these critical opportunities to elevate their business."

Download the full calendar here!

For more information or to participate, visit zweiggroup.com.

About Zweig Group

Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the industry leader and premiere authority in AEC firm management and marketing, the go-to source for data and research, and the leading provider of customized learning and training. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms succeed in a complicated and challenging marketplace through services that include Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Valuation, Executive Search, Board of Director Services, Ownership Transition, Marketing & Branding, and Business Development Training. The firm has offices in Dallas and Fayetteville, Arkansas. Subscribe to the Zweig Group's weekly newsletter, The Zweig Letter, and receive insights delivered straight to your inbox.