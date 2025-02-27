Polyethylene Glycol Market Research 2025: Focus on Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Industrial Sectors - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyethylene Glycol Market by Grade, Form (Liquid, White Wax, Flake/Powder), Package Size (Drums, Bulk Container, Glass Bottles), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Industrial) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PEG market is projected to reach USD 5.31 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR of 6.2% From USD 3.94 Billion in 2024

This research report focuses on various levels of analysis, including industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view of the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the PEG market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

PEG have versatile applications among various end-use industries including pharmaceuticals. PEG are widely used for drug formulations and delivery systems in pharmaceutical industries. It enhances the solubility and bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs. Additionally, due to its low toxicity and non-irritating properties it is widely used in cosmetics & personal care industries for manufacturing various products such as creams, lotions and bath gels.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region for PEG market. The region has rapidly expanding pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care and other industries particularly in countries like China and India. The demand for PEG in various applications such as drug formulation, delivery systems, cosmetics and chemical formulation is rising in the region.



Additionally, the region's growing population has resulted into expansion of healthcare boosting the consumption of PEG in pharmaceutical industries. The rising disposable income of people is fueling the use of PEG in cosmetics & personal care products. Furthermore, the presence of major manufacturers, low production costs and favorable government policies accelerate the market growth in the region. As the region continues to industrialize and urbanize, the PEG market is anticipated to grow in the Asia pacific region.

The key players in this market are BASF (Germany), Dow (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Sanyo Chemicals Industries Ltd (Japan), Sabic (Saudi Arabia), Kao Corporation (Japan), Croda International Plc (UK), India Glycols Limited (India), INEOS (India), Merck KGaA (Germany), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), NOF Corporation (Japan) and Spectrum Chemical (US).



Based on grade, PEG 400 accounts for the fastest market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



PEG 400 accounts for the fastest market during the forecast period due to its versatility of applications across various range of industries including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics & personal care. This grade of PEG has low molecular weight and high hydrophilicity. These properties make it an effective lubricant for enhancing the solubility and bioavailability in drug formulations and drug delivery systems.

Moreover, it is used for manufacturing of oral, topical, and injectable formulations due to its low toxicity which fuels the market growth. Additionally, due to its non-irritating and biodegradable nature it is highly used in cosmetics and personal care industry acting as humectant, lubricant and solvents for different products such as creams, lotions and bath gels.



Based on package size, bulk container is the largest market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Bulk containers account for the largest market by package size due to several factors. In industrial applications such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics & personal care require large quantities of PEG for efficient manufacturing processes. The packaging in bulk containers minimizes the handling and storage costs required for small containers offering cost effective storage for manufacturers.

Moreover, using of bulk containers enhance the supply chain efficiency by minimizing the frequency of PEG deliveries for industrial applications. Furthermore, bulk containers minimize the waste of material as it requires less packaging material compared to smaller containers. Collectively, these factors contribute to making bulk containers account largest share by package size in PEG market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand for medicines, advancement in drug delivery technologies, expansion of cosmetics & personal care, rising prevalence of chronic diseases), restraints (Fluctuating raw material prices, environmental safety and issues, concerns over immunogenicity), opportunities (Expansion of personalized medicines, increasing demand for long-acting medications, 3-D printing and bio fabrication) and challenges (Product performance limitations, degradation Issues).

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the PEG market offered by top players in the global PEG market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the PEG market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for PEG market across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global PEG market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the PEG market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



