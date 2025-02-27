MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Change in MT Højgaard Holding’s board of directors

The employees of the group have today held elections for the board of directors of MT Højgaard Holding A/S.

Jimmy Laursen of MT Højgaard Danmark A/S has been newly elected, while Lars Tesch Olsen of Enemærke & Petersen A/S has been re-elected.

The employee representatives have been elected for a 4-year period from the annual general meeting on 19 March 2025 at which time the current employee-elected board member Peter Martin Facius will step down.

Contact

CEO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

Attachment