$14.8 Bn Automated Storage and Retrieval System Markets - Global Forecast to 2030 with TGW Logistics, Kardex, Daifuku, Murata Manufacturing , and SSI SCHAEFER Dominating

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market by Type (Unit Load ASRS, Mini Load ASRS, Mid-Load ASRS, Vertical Lift Module (VLM), Vertical Carousel, Horizontal Carousel) by Payload Capacity (<500 Kg, 500-1,500 Kg, >1,500 Kg) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated storage and retrieval system market is projected to reach USD 9.86 billion by 2025 and USD 14.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the automated storage & retrieval system market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The factors driving this growth are the increasing need for efficient inventory management as well as space optimization in industries as e-commerce, automotive, and food & beverage. Technical advancements such as Al-enabled systems, robotic integration, and IoT connectivity have made the ASRS solutions more precise, faster, and scalable. Furthermore, the expansion in the adoption of Industry 4.0 practices and the focus on sustainability are prompting investments in energy-efficient, automated systems, modernizing warehouse operations and transforming global supply chains.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the automated storage and retrieval system market during the forecast period, driven by the swift adoption of advanced automation technologies in sectors like e-commerce, automotive, and healthcare. The region's strong emphasis on enhancing supply chain efficiency, cutting operational costs, and addressing the growing demand for quick order fulfilment has spurred the use of ASRS solutions.

Key market players, robust infrastructure, and high investment in automation technologies such as robotics, AI, and IoT are further contributing to the growth of the market. With increasing emphasis on smart warehousing and sustainability, North America is a key player in the global ASRS market.



Major players profiled in this report include TGW Logistics Group (Austria), Kardex (Switzerland), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), and SSI SCHAEFER (Germany) and Others. These leading companies possess a wide portfolio of products, establishing a prominent presence in established as well as emerging markets.



Vertical Lift Module (VLM) is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs) are anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR in the automated storage and retrieval system market during the forecast period, driven by their efficiency, space-saving design, and versatility across industries. VLMs make better use of vertical space and boost work efficiency and inventory tracking.

Such systems are deployed across various verticals, like e-commerce, automotive, and healthcare, based on their advantage of labor cost reduction, increase in picking accuracy, and an optimum storage density. Technological advancement, with integration of the Internet of Things and Artificial intelligence, further augments the uptake of VLM by allowing for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. As a business is concentrating on automation and efficiency, there will be increased growth in VLMs market for the ASRS segment.



Automotive is anticipated to hold a significant share in the automated storage and retrieval system market.



The automotive industry is projected to play a major role in the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market throughout the forecast period, primarily due to its critical need for effective inventory management, accurate material handling, and efficient production processes. ASRS solutions are commonly utilized in automotive manufacturing plants and warehouses to store and retrieve components, handle large quantities of parts, and facilitate just-in-time production practices.

The incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as robotics, IoT, and AI boosts operational efficiency, minimizes errors, and accelerates order fulfillment. As the demand for electric vehicles rises and automotive manufacturing continues to advance, the requirement for strong ASRS solutions in this sector is anticipated to increase significantly, further propelling market growth.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

Analysis of key drivers (Strong focus on efficient space utilization and cost saving, Strong focus on efficient space utilization and cost saving, Heightened emphasis on achieving operational excellence through precise and efficient inventory management, Significant demand for ASRS from automakers, and Growing Adoption of Industry 4.0 and IoT Integration), restraints (High installation and maintenance costs, Requirement for technical experts to oversee system operations, and Concerns Over Data Security and Cyber Threats) opportunities (Growing demand for cold chain systems in Asia Pacific, Lucrative opportunities presented by thriving healthcare sector, Opportunities in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across various verticals), and challenges (Production and revenue losses due to unwanted faults and downtime, Designing flexible and scalable ASRS due to rapidly changing technology and customer requirements, and Longer ROI Periods for Certain Applications) influencing the growth of the automated storage & retrieval system market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the automated storage & retrieval system market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the automated storage & retrieval system market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products/services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automated storage & retrieval system market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 358 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Ssi Schaefer

Tgw Logistics Group

Kardex

Beumer Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Kion Group AG

Knapp AG

Kuka AG

Mecalux, SA

System Logistics S.P.A.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Ihi Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Ocado Group PLC.

Automation Logistics Corporation

Snap-On Autocrib

Ferretto Spa

Hanel Buro- Und Lagersysteme

Msi Automate

Mias

Sencorpwhite, Inc

Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

Witron Logistik + Informatik GmbH

Addverb Technologies Limited

Simpl Automation

Rapyuta Robotics

Multiway Robotics (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k99a85

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment