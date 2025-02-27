SalMar - new share capital registered

Frøya, 27 February 2025:

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by SalMar ASA (the “Company”) on 27 February 2025 for the issuance of 716,652 new shares in the Company (the “Consideration Shares”) as partial settlement for SalMar acquiring a controlling interest in AS Knutshaugfisk.

The share capital increase pertaining to issuance of the Consideration Shares has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company’s new share capital is NOK 33,188,893 divided into 132,755,572 shares, each share with a par value of NOK 0.25.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrik Steinvik, CFO

Tel: +47 900 84 538

Email: ulrik.steinvik@salmar.no

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

