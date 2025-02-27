Anti-Snoring Devices Markets: Oral Appliances, Nasal Devices, Position Control Devices - Global Forecast to 2029 with ResMed, SomnoMed, ProSomnus, and Vivos Therapeutics, and DynaFlex Dominating

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Snoring Devices Market by Device Type (Oral Appliances, Nasal Devices, Position Control Devices), Gender (Male, Female), Age (Between 40-60, Above 60), Distribution Channel (Online, Retail), End User (Homecare, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market Size is estimated to be about USD 0.91 Billion in 2024 and estimated to reach about USD 1.45 Billion by the year 2029, at a growth rate of CAGR of 9.8%

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Anti-snoring devices market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.







The market is projected to expand due to the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, advancements in sleep therapy technologies, and the growing elderly population, which often faces a higher risk of chronic diseases. However, growth may be constrained by the high costs associated with oral sleep appliances and the complexity of referral processes.



Efforts led by government health initiatives and public awareness campaigns addressing sleep disorders are driving market growth further. Moreover, innovations in oral appliance technology and improved comfort features are enhancing patient compliance, encouraging adoption. Despite these positive factors, challenges like expensive devices and complicated diagnostic pathways may slow the growth rate. Nonetheless, the market is set to progress steadily, driven by a stronger focus on sleep health and greater accessibility to advanced treatment solutions.



The oral appliances segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023, by device type.



The anti-snoring devices market, categorized by device type, includes oral appliances, nasal devices, position control devices, chin straps, and EPAP therapy devices. In 2023, oral appliances held the largest market share, primarily due to the growing popularity of mandibular advancement devices (MADs). This dominance is supported by extensive research demonstrating their superior effectiveness compared to other anti-snoring solutions.



Home care settings segment dominated the anti-snoring devices market in 2023, based on end user.



Based on end users, the anti-snoring devices market is segmented into home care settings and hospitals & clinics. The home care settings segment accounted for the largest share of the anti-snoring devices market in 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing patient preference for home sleep testing and the growing number of advanced home sleep care devices available in the market. Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in Anti-snoring devices market.



The worldwide market for Anti-snoring devices is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Notably, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most substantial growth in the forecast period. Due to the high prevalence of symptomatic OSA among middle-aged men and women, the anti-snoring devices market in several Asia Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.



The large patient pool and population of undiagnosed patients indicate a massive potential for the Asia Pacific anti-snoring devices market. The regional and leading players have collaborated, signed several deals, and expanded their presence. Another major growth driver of this segment in the Anti-snoring devices market is the increasing healthcare expenditure, along with supportive regulatory frameworks. All these factors propel increased growth of the Anti-snoring devices market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Dynamics

Analysis of key drivers (rising incidence of OSA and snoring population, and increased sleep devices technologies) opportunities (Growth opportunities in emerging economies), restraints (high cost of devices, Unfavorable reimbursement scenario), and challenges (changing regulatory landscape) influencing the growth of the Anti-snoring devices market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the Anti-snoring devices market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Anti-snoring devices market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Anti-snoring devices market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings of leading players like ResMed (US), SomnoMed (Australia), ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US), and Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (US), DynaFlex (US).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Resmed

Somnomed

Prosomnus Sleep Technologies

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Dynaflex

Openairway

Panthera Dental

Airway Management

Apnea Sciences

Oravanosa

Myerson LLC

Braebon Medical Corporation

Mpowrx Health & Wellness Products

The Snore Reliever Company, LLC

Tomed GmbH

The Aurum Group

Oscimed SA

Sicat GmbH & Co. KG

Glidewell

Apnomed, Inc.

Zquiet

Dream Systems Dental Sleep Lab

Pure Sleep Company

Theravent, Inc.

Innovative Health Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmmtsx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment