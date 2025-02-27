$116 Bn Bio-Polypropylene Markets: Edible, Non Edible Oil, Starch, Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Injection Molding, Textiles, Films - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Polypropylene Market by Source (Edible and Non Edible Oil, Starch), End-Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging), Application (Injection Molding, Textiles, Films), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bio-polypropylene market is estimated at USD 32.48 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 116,028 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 29.0% from 2024 to 2029

The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the bio-polypropylene market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. Service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the bio-polypropylene market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the bio-polypropylene market ecosystem.

The bio-polypropylene market is mainly dominated by the edible & non-edible oil segments due of its large availability as a renewable feedstock, mainly from crops such as corn or sugarcane. Edible & non-edible oil segment is consistent with sustainability objectives, with reducing reliance on fossil fuel and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, which is attractive to the environmentally minded consumer and industry.

On the other hand, owing to its ability to go beyond packaging, automotive parts and textile Industries, that is in addition to their good material properties and ample applications, and also due to encouraging government regulations that are looking toward bio-based materials, the demand for bio-polypropylene is reinforced, establishing, thereby, the leadership position of this segment in the market.

Asia pacific area is characterized by the larges and continuously expanding population, especially in large nations like China, India, which leads to a huge demand for sustainable materials among all countries, particularly in the areas of packaging and automotive. China is leading the markets for bio-based polymers, due to government policies like Made in China 2025, which encourages biopolymer applications and renewable energy resources. Strong manufacturing infrastructure and growing investments in research and development further drive's market growth. The commitment to sustainability in the region, in conjunction with increased disposable incomes and urbanisation provide the right climate for the use of bio-polypropylene, making Asia pacific market leader in this segment.



Prominent companies include Braskem (Brazil), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc (Japan), FKuR (Germany), CITRONIQ, LLC (US), Borealis AG. (Austria), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), TotalEnergies (France), Borouge (UAE), Beaulieu International group (Belgium), INEOS (United Kingdom), Orlen Group (Poland), Iwatani Corporation. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation. (Japan), Avient Corporation. (US).



In terms of value, the films by application segment holds the largest share of the overall bio-polypropylene market.



In 2023, films by application segment in bio-polypropylene market have the largest market share if compared with Injection molding and textile segment. The films application segment of the bio-polypropylene market is expected to grow at the rapid pace due to greater demand for eco-friendly packaging options.

Bio-polypropylene films possess desirable mechanical properties such as strength and moisture resistance, making them versatile for various packaging applications. Due to the continuous growth of the packaging sector, especially in food and beverages, the use of eco-friendly materials is enhanced. These factors render the films section as a most promising area of expansion in the bio-polypropylene industry.



During the forecast period, the bio-polypropylene market in Packaging Industry is projected to be the fastest growing region.



During the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, the Packaging Industry is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use Industry in the bio-polypropylene market. as there is a high rising demand for environment-friendly packaging from various consumer preferences and environmental consciousness. Stricter government regulations to minimize plastic waste still promote the use of bio-based materials.

The growth of e-commerce Industry has created pressure for flexible and environmentally friendly packaging materials, and the development of production technologies has optimized the quality and performance of bio-polypropylene production.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing consumer preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products in the consumer goods Industry), restraints (High production costs compared to conventional polypropylene), opportunities (Growing demand in the packaging industry), and challenges (Slower development of production technologies for bio-polypropylene) influencing the growth of the bio-polypropylene market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and service launches in the bio-polypropylene market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the bio-polypropylene market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the bio-polypropylene market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Braskem (Brazil), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc (Japan), FKuR (Germany), CITRONIQ, LLC (US), Borealis AG. (Austria), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), TotalEnergies (France), Borouge (UAE), Beaulieu International group (Belgium), INEOS (United Kingdom), Orlen Group (Poland), Iwatani Corporation. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation. (Japan), Avient Corporation. (US), Natureplast (France), LCY (Taiwan), BiologiQ (US), Bio-Fed (Germany), Lignin Industries AB (Sweden), Plastrans Technologies Gmbh (Austria), Sirmax S.P.A (Italy), Vioneo (US), Global Bioenergies (France), Taghleef Industries (UAE) among others in the bio-polypropylene market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 228 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.48 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $116.02 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.0% Regions Covered Global





