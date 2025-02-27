Global Human Liver Model Market 2025-2030: Growth Driven by 3D Bioprinting & Liver Disease Research

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Liver Model Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (2D Models, 3D Models), By Application (ADME Studies, Toxicology Testing), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human liver model market size was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.04% from 2025 to 2030. The industry is driven by the increasing prevalence of liver diseases, advancements in organ printing technologies, and increased demand for therapeutic drugs for liver cancer, which is expected to propel its growth.







According to the Health Resources & Services Administration, in 2023, in the U.S., 106,800 individuals are waiting for organ transplants. The healthcare landscape is evolving, and advancements in 3D printing technology are set to transform healthcare by addressing organ shortages and improving patient care globally.



The prevalence of liver diseases is on the rise globally, leading to a growing demand for advanced research tools, including human liver models. Chronic liver conditions such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), alcoholic liver disease, viral hepatitis, and liver cancer are becoming increasingly common due to factors such as unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and viral infections. For instance, NAFLD emerged as the most prevalent chronic liver disorder in Western countries, affecting approximately 25% of the global population. This significant rise in the prevalence of liver diseases has driven the urgent need for more accurate and efficient human liver models to support research and drug development efforts.



Organ 3D printing technologies have advanced significantly recently, particularly in developing human liver models. These advancements have revolutionized regenerative medicine and drug testing by providing more accurate and personalized models for research purposes. For instance, in February 2023, researchers at the University of California San Diego made significant progress in addressing challenging issues in bio-printing 3D-engineered tissues, achieving high cell density, viability, and precise fabrication resolution.



