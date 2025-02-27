Celebrate March Basketball at an Estate Built for Champions, with Rare Opportunity to Rent One of Chicago’s Most Iconic Mansions

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for March basketball, sports enthusiasts and luxury lifestyle seekers have the rare opportunity to immerse themselves in sports lore by renting a Highland Park, Ill. estate built for champions.

Dubbed “Champions Point,” the sprawling 37,700-square-foot, nine-bedroom, 19-bath mansion located 26 miles north of Chicago is available for rent for the month of March. The home is an immersive journey into the world of elite sports and luxury, with a championship-level putting green, a tennis court, 1,200-square-foot fitness gym, multiple game rooms with bespoke pool and card tables, and the centerpiece of the estate – an indoor, full-sized, professional-grade basketball court.

The estate is tailor-made for viewing college basketball’s annual tournament. Those staying at the home can host an epic viewing party in the state-of-the-art theatre on a 15-foot screen, then celebrate victories in the custom cigar lounge and wine cellar. The home offers parking for 14 cars, with no shortage of space for guests.

“Champions Point offers exclusivity, prestige, and an incredible environment for sporting enthusiasts. I can’t think of a better place to celebrate college basketball’s biggest tournament than in this luxurious estate that has everything for the ultimate sports fan; from its breathtaking basketball court to its impressive living spaces and game rooms,” said Carrie McCormick of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, who is representing the property.

A Home Built for a Champion

Combining architectural brilliance and exclusive amenities, Champions Point is more than a home – it’s a destination. Nestled on more than seven acres of wooded and meticulously landscaped grounds, the estate offers a retreat from city life, making it ideal for gatherings with loved ones, hosting business associates, or simply unwinding in complete privacy.

The main floor features bespoke craftsmanship with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame stunning views of the lush surroundings, while hand-selected furnishings add a touch of authenticity. The kitchen, imported entirely from Europe, is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, perfect for gourmet cooking or hosting large-scale events. For business or leisure, this home includes multiple offices, a conference room, and even a dedicated shoe room.

An attached guest house offers an additional three bedrooms, a high-end kitchen, and inviting common areas that open to views of the pool and grounds, providing guests with a private, yet connected experience.

The lower level includes the movie theater, gaming area, wine cellar, 1,200-square-foot fitness gym and cigar room, complete with a humidor and ventilation system, and its own salon.

The estate’s outdoor spaces redefine the art of relaxation and entertainment. A heated infinity-edge pool with a private island, a championship-level putting green, a tennis court and a pond stocked with bass make this property a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Adjacent to the pool is a fully equipped grilling area and a pavilion designed for effortless entertaining. This spacious area features a full bar and two large TVs, making it ideal for game nights or casual gatherings.

Champions Point is available to rent for the month of March for $230,000. For more details and inquiries, see the listing, or visit championspoint.com.

