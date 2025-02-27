MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a task order valued at approximately $70 million to support the safe use of U.S. Air Force systems and software and the implementation of government-mandated information security requirements.

Under the five-year task order, awarded by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate, HII will identify and mitigate vulnerabilities through research and analysis to protect U.S. Air Force systems and software from unauthorized access, use or destruction by adversaries.

“Proactive defense is especially critical in ensuring U.S. Air Force systems operate and communicate securely,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Warfare Systems group. “Our dedicated team of innovators and advisers is committed to partnering with the Air Force to enhance the resiliency and cyber security of its systems.”

Work performed under the contract will also inform the implementation of the information security requirements currently prescribed by the Federal Information Security Modernization Act and other Department of Defense and Air Force directives for cyber security and information assurance.





An image accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-is-awarded-70-million-task-order-to-protect-u-s-air-force-systems-and-software/.

“Effective cyber security measures can mean the difference between mission success or failure,” said Eric Wright, vice president of operations in the Warfare Systems group. “We are focused on an optimized solution set that can evolve with the changing threat environment, ensuring the systems our warfighters rely on are secure and operate as intended.”

HII was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle. These IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.

Work will be performed primarily at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts.

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science and technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader science and technology community.

This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

