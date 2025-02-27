Mizar Expands On-Chain Trading with AI and Automation

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After success in centralized exchange (CEX) trading, Mizar , the automated trading platform backed by Nexo, KuCoin, and other notable traders, is expanding its focus to decentralized exchanges (DEX), bringing advanced trading tools on-chain.





Since launching its DEX trading products in 2024, Mizar has seen strong results, particularly on Base and BNB Chain, where traders in the Mizar Alpha Program report millions in net profits within months. With Solana integration on the horizon, the community is anticipating even more opportunities.

Mizar aims to replicate the seamless, feature-rich experience of CEX trading on DEXs. “Our goal is to enhance the on-chain trading experience—delivering the same ease and efficiency as Binance, but on decentralized platforms like Raydium” said Francesco Ciuci, CEO of Mizar.

The platform already offers an intuitive, high-performance trading terminal that simplifies meme-coin and token trading. Users can trade directly from the Mizar app or via the Mizar Telegram bot, which features a fast, user-friendly mini-app interface.

Beyond execution, Mizar is looking to revolutionize on-chain trading through AI and automation. “There’s so much untapped data on-chain that the potential for AI and automation is enormous. In a few years, I believe most on-chain crypto trading will be managed by bots and AI agents” said Ciuci. “We envision Mizar as an AI-powered platform that can either handle everything for users or recommend optimal strategies using advanced AI models.”

This vision is already evident in Mizar’s current offerings. The platform provides free AI-powered analytics, helping traders discover new tokens, identify smart wallets, and spot potential scam tokens. Its advanced trading bots take automation further, allowing users to capitalize on market volatility, copy-trade others wallets, and execute trades directly from Telegram chats.

With cutting-edge technology, AI-driven tools, and a strong community, Mizar is positioning itself as a key player in on-chain trading. As the platform continues to expand and refine its offerings, traders can expect a constantly evolving suite of smart tools designed to optimize success in the decentralized market.

About Mizar

Mizar is a next-generation trading platform that empowers users with advanced automation tools and AI, for seamless trading across both CEX and DEX markets. With a commitment to innovation and user success, Mizar is redefining the landscape of crypto trading for the modern investor.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae946eca-f6e8-4aed-bbdd-31ea59201250