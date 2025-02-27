Sleep Software Research Report 2025: Global Market Set to Surge to $1.56 Billion by 2030, Bolstered by Emphasis on Proactive Wellness

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Software Market by Function (Sleep Tracking, Analysis, Disorder Management, Improvement), Indication (Insomnia, Sleep Apnea), Offering (Platforms, Apps (Mobile)), End-User (Providers, Individual), Deployment, Type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sleep software market is expected to experience robust growth, with a forecast reaching USD 1.56 billion by 2030 from USD 878.9 million in 2024, marking a CAGR of 10.1%.

This significant market expansion is attributable to a paradigm shift towards preventive health care and proactive wellness strategies. As sleep quality becomes increasingly recognized as a critical factor connected to chronic conditions such as obesity, heart disease, and mental health disorders, more individuals and health systems are investing in sleep software technology for early detection and development of healthier habits.

The competitive analysis highlights a diverse group of players within the global sleep software market, from established industry giants to specialized healthcare technology firms. These key market participants are continuously innovating and strategizing to enhance their market presence and meet the evolving needs of consumers prioritizing health and wellness through improved sleep. The continuous growth of the sleep software market is a testament to society's broader recognition of the importance of sleep management as a cornerstone of holistic wellness. This information emphasizes the ever-expanding landscape of health technology and its pivotal role in shaping future healthcare trends and individual health outcomes.

Mobile Apps Spearheading the Way



Within the sleep software offerings, mobile applications are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment. User-friendly apps like Sleep Cycle, Calm, and Headspace are contributing to this trend by providing sleep tracking, relaxation techniques, and integration with wearable devices. The surge in app usage is further fuelled by a growing societal focus on mental health, particularly amid the stresses brought about by the pandemic.

Cloud-Based Solutions Dominate Deployment Models



In terms of deployment models, cloud-based solutions are dominating the sleep software market due to their scalable, cost-effective, and accessible features. Cloud solutions offer real-time data access across devices, efficient infrastructure scaling, stringent data security, and ongoing access to the latest updates and features, underscoring the segment's considerable market share.

Rapid Market Expansion in the Asia Pacific Region



The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth in the sleep software market, driven by heightened awareness of sleep's importance in overall health and performance. The region's rising middle class, increased urbanization, high-stress lifestyles, and growing disposable income are contributing to a surge in demand for sleep management technologies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 301 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $878.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1569.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Calm

Headspace Inc.

Resmed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Compumedics Limited

Neurovirtual

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nox Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated

Rxnt

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Somnomedics AG

Cidelec

Sleep Cycle

Löwenstein Medical SE & Co. KG

Camntech Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Bioserenity

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Honeynaps

Sleepimage

Sleep Reset

Bighealth

Bodymatter, Inc.

Neybox Digital Ltd.

Consumer Sleep Solutions LLC





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttbllb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment