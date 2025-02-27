Reform Expands European Presence with Bitpanda Listing

Gibraltar, British Overseas Territory, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reform, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) revolutionizing crypto market making, is now listed on Bitpanda, one of Europe’s leading regulated crypto platforms. This strategic move strengthens Reform’s foothold in the European market, providing greater accessibility and liquidity for RFRM token holders.

By listing on Bitpanda, Reform continues its mission of democratizing market making. The DAO’s innovative structure and AI-powered algorithms enable fairer and more efficient liquidity provision, benefiting both crypto projects and RFRM token holders.

“Listing on Bitpanda is a major milestone for Reform as we continue expanding into key European markets,” said Jess Muntenaar, Core Contributor at Reform. “Bitpanda’s reputation for security and accessibility aligns perfectly with our mission to advance market making to be more fair and transparent.”

Paul Lafaille, Core Contributor at Reform, stated: “We believe that investing should be simple, accessible, and transparent. Reform aims to make market-making more equitable for everyone. We are thrilled about our latest collaboration with Bitpanda, which will support growth and provide users with access to RFRM on Bitpanda.”

Since its inception, Reform DAO has facilitated over $8 billion in trading volume and 250 million trades, generating more than $500,000 in net revenue. Reform’s AI-driven algorithms and decentralized structure set it apart from traditional market makers, providing fairer terms for projects and rewarding RFRM token holders.

About Reform DAO

Reform is the first decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) focused on market making and liquidity provision in the cryptocurrency industry. By leveraging AI technology and aligning the interests of all stakeholders, Reform aims to make crypto market making accessible, transparent, and equitable.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



