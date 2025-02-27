ZTX Trains New Wave of Virtual Influencers to Support Mainstream Adoption in Bull Cycle

Singapore, Singapore, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTX, the Web3 social metaverse platform, confirmed that the second batch of its ZEM! (ZEPETORs Earn More!) program commenced earlier in February, with more globally diverse KOLs joining the program than the first batch.

As the mobile application version of ZTX nears its release, many initiatives are underway to attract new retail users to ZTX’s onchain app once it is launched publicly. Key among them is the ZEM! Program, whose second batch of virtual influencers specialize in various content such as avatar videos, avatar livestreams, and 3D item creation. These influencers have been the driving force behind ZEPETO’s organic success, and ZTX intends to emulate that blueprint to grow its own userbase upon relaunch.

The second batch of ZEM! KOLs hail from diverse countries ranging from Europe to Southeast Asia and such geographies reflect the global userbase of ZEPETO, Asia’s largest metaverse platform and the fourth largest metaverse in the world by active users. With the addition of the second batch of ZEM! KOLs, ZTX now has direct access to over 11 million Web2 ZEPETO users. Furthermore, the KOLs are also active on platforms outside ZEPETO, enabling a multi-pronged approach to onboarding new retail to the blockchain through ZTX.

Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX explained: “The case is very simple for a ZEPETO influencer to join ZTX and the ZEM! program. When you bring more traffic to a Web2 platform, usually you are not directly compensated for that behavior. These KOLs have been very active and successful in generating traffic, and now at ZTX they will be rewarded in direct proportion to the amount of traffic that they generate by onboarding their followers to ZTX. Right now these KOLs we work with have more than 11 million followers on ZEPETO alone, but we expect those numbers to increase over time.”

In the same manner that cryptonative users were rewarded for their activities on ZTX, these influencers and their followers will be rewarded with tokens for their activities to boost platform growth. Due to the large numbers of individual users that each KOL has, it is expected that multiple agencies will be employed to streamline the X2E reward distribution for new retail adoption.

With each new bull cycle, there has been high interest as to what initiatives can onboard new mainstream users. The ZTX team underlined their firm commitment to this mission, as well as their plans to accelerate ZEM! program growth for further influencer recruitment.

The ZTX project was spun up using ZEPETO technology and IP, and was publicly launched in late 2023. More details about ZTX can be found via the ZTX account on X.

