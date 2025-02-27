High Purity Gas Industry Research Report 2025: Rising Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Panels, Increasing Demand from Electronics Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Purity Gas Market by Type (High Atmospheric Gas, Noble Gas, Carbon Gas), Storage & Distribution and Transportation, Function, Manufacturing Process, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The high purity gas market is estimated at USD 34.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 48.57 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2029

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall high purity gas market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Majorly carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide have an increasing demand in the market owing to the high applicability rate in many industrial applications. In medical & healthcare industry, carbon gases are used on large scale for various applications such as respiratory stimulation, cryotherapy, surgeries, magnetic resonance imaging, ophthalmology, and others. High purity carbon gases also play a crucial role in food & beverages industry for extending the shelf life of the perishable products, carbonation of beverages, and refrigeration.

Prominent companies include Linde Plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Messer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (US), Daigas Group (Japan), Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Japan), SOL India Private Limited (India), Ingas (Ukraine), Gruppo SIAD (Italy), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), and LLC Akela-N (Russia).

During the forecast period, the high purity gas market in North America region is projected to be the second largest region.



The growth of high purity gas in North America is fuelled by the presence of large number of high purity gas manufacturers, advancement in industrial infrastructure, government initiatives and investments. US continues to lead the high purity gas market due to its significant production capabilities and advancements in extraction techniques.

The demand for high purity gases is increasing due to growing demand from semiconductor industry in this region. Leading companies like Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. are ramping up their R&D efforts to secure stable supply of high purity gas for semiconductors and meeting the growing demand for high purity gases.



In terms of value, cylinders/packaged gas segment accounted for the largest share of the overall high purity gas market.



In 2023, cylinders/packaged gas segment accounted for the largest share of the overall high purity gas market, in terms of value. Cylinders/packaged gas is the most widely preferred method to store and distribute gases above atmospheric pressure. It ensures the safe and easy transportation of gases.

It can carry a variety of gases, including liquified gases, compressed gases, and dissolved gases and finds its applications in a wide range of end-use industries such as laboratory, medical & healthcare, food & beverages industry. The demand for cylinders/packaged gas is increasing due to its ability to store a wide variety of gas, including oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, and argon, safely and efficiently.



In terms of value, Hydrogen production manufacturing process segment accounted for the second largest share of the overall high purity gas market.



In 2023, hydrogen production manufacturing process segment accounted for the second largest share of the high purity gas market, in terms of value. Hydrogen production technology involves various methods for producing hydrogen which includes Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), water electrolysis, and biomass gasification.

These techniques are used for removing the impurities, minimize carbon emissions and reduce environmental impact. Innovations in hydrogen production technologies, including hybrid systems, and integration with carbon capture methods is unlocking the potential for high purity gases to be used in wide range of industries including electronics, chemicals, metal production, oil & gas, medical & healthcare, and food & beverages industry.



In terms of value, Coolant segment accounted for the third largest share of the overall high purity gas market.



Coolant segment accounted for the third largest share of the high purity gas market, in 2023, in terms of value. The demand for high purity gases as a coolant is rising in food & beverages industry due to their ability to eradicate and control bacteria in freezer. The high purity gases such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen, liquid, nitrogen, argon, and helium are used as coolants for preservation in food industry.

These gases help in maintaining the product quality, extends the shelf life, maintains flavours & tastes, and prevents food from contamination. In food & beverages industry, the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) technique uses high purity gases creates optimal environment for storing and preserving food.



In terms of value, electronics industry segment accounted for the largest share of the overall high purity gas market.



In 2023, the electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the high purity gas market, in terms of value. The advancements in technologies and integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in consumer electronics is driving the use of high purity gases in electronics industry. Increasing consumption of electronic devices which include mobile phones, laptops, and digital household appliances are increasing the demand for high purity gases.

The high purity gases such as nitrogen, helium, hydrogen, and argon find its application in semiconductor devices, mainly for film deposition, etching, and cleaning purposes. The electronics industry is also witnessing advancements in areas like nanotechnology and 3D integration in electronic devices.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising demand for solar photovoltaic panels, increasing demand from electronics industry), restraints (High cost of gas processing, Stringent regulatory environment), opportunities (Growing demand from chemical and automotive industries, rising applications in medical and pharmaceutical sector), and challenges (Technological disruptions, production and supply chain complexities) influencing the growth of the high purity gas market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the high purity gas market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the high purity gas market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the high purity gas market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 328 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $34.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $48.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



