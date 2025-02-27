21Shares AG (the “Company”) – Announcement: Filing of Amendment Request regarding Exchange Traded Products entered the Official List of the FCA and admitted to LSE

This Announcement relates to the following Exchange Traded Products entered the Official List of the FCA and admitted to the London Stock Exchange:

ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin ETP

ISIN: CH0454664001

TIDM: ABTC / BTCU

ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP

ISIN: CH0454664027

TIDM: AETH / ETHU

ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP

ISIN: CH1199067674

TIDM: CBTC / CBTU

ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP

ISIN: CH1209763130

TIDM: ETHC/ CETU

(hereinafter referred to as the “Products” and each a “Product”)

Name, registered office and address of the Company: 21Shares AG is a stock corporation under the laws of Switzerland. It has its registered office and address at Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich.

With respect to each Product, during the period between 24 May 2024 and the dates specified in the table below for each Product (see column “Dates” in the table below), the following total number of outstanding Products presented in the table below have been recorded in the Official List of the FCA and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. Those total numbers of Products that were incorrectly filed and listed into the Official list of the FCA by the Company are set out in column “Incorrectly Disclosed/Filed Total Numbers” in the table below.

Further to the Company’s previous announcement dated 25 February 2025, in order to correct the incorrectly disclosed/filed total number of outstanding Products listed into the Official list of the FCA, the Company has submitted a formal amendment request to the FCA to rectify them and specify the correct number of such total number of outstanding Products, as recorded in the Official List of the FCA and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (see column “Actual/Corrected Total Numbers” in the table below).

The Company hereby informs the public of the revised total number of outstanding number of its Products (and the corresponding number of tranches of each such Product) listed into the Official list of the FCA and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange as of the dates specified below:

ISIN Products Dates Incorrectly Disclosed/Filed Total Numbers Actual/Corrected Total Numbers Actual number of tranches of Products that are listed into the Official list of the FCA and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange CH0454664001 21Shares Bitcoin ETP 28.05.2024 - 15.01.2025 1’165’472’500 26'152'500 39 CH0454664027 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP 28.05.2024 - 14.01.2025 491’947’500 12’325’000 37 CH1199067674 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP 28.05.2024 - 15.01.2025 361’110’000 13’155’000 40 CH1209763130 21Shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP 28.05.2024 - 09.12.2024 38’820’000 2’510’000 20

Contact Details:

21Shares AG, attn. Mr. Eric Baumgartner, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, email: legal@21.co

Further Information:

For further information, please refer to the Programme and UK Base Prospectus dated May 22, 2024, and the respective Final Terms. This Announcement neither constitutes a prospectus nor advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto, if any, as well as copies of all transaction documents are available free of charge at 21Shares AG, Zurich (email: etp@21shares.com).

* * *

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG.

This document and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution into the United States of America and should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

The products are exchange traded products, which do not qualify as units of a collective investment scheme according to the relevant provisions of the Swiss Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes (CISA), as amended, and are not licensed thereunder. Therefore, the products are neither governed by the CISA nor supervised or approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA (FINMA). Accordingly, Investors do not have the benefit of the specific investor protection provided under the CIS