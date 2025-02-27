Media Advisory: Vector Institute welcomes global AI innovators and industry leaders to its second annual Remarkable conference, March 4-5, 2025

Remarkable conference, March 4-5, 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector’s Remarkable conference will showcase the latest AI developments, industry innovations, and cutting-edge research. This two-day event brings together world-renowned researchers, industry leaders, and emerging talent who are advancing Canada’s position in the global AI landscape.

Media attendance:

Accredited Media can register to attend online or in-person by emailing media@vectorinstitute.ai . Please note: In-person attendance has limited capacity.

Date and time:

Tuesday, March 4 - 10:00 AM - 4:30 PM EST

Research Symposium: At the Frontier of AI Innovation

Wednesday, March 5 - 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM EST

AI in Action: From Lab Breakthroughs to Market Impact

Location:

Online or in-person for accredited media at the Hilton Toronto, 145 Richmond St W, Toronto M5H 2L2



Event highlights:

Day 1 - Research Symposium: At the Frontier of AI Innovation features:

Keynote by Nitish Srivastava, CTO of Vayu Robotics, on breakthrough autonomous driving simulation

Keynote by Ruslan Salakhutdinov, UPMC Professor at Carnegie Mellon University

Interactive poster sessions and workshops (in-person only)



Day 2 - AI in Action: From Lab Breakthroughs to Market Impact showcases: