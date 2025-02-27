Paper Bags Industry Research 2025: Global Market Set to Reach $7.47 Billion by 2029, Fueled by Rising Environmental Awareness and E-Commerce Growth

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Bags Market by Product Type (Sewn Open Mouth, Pinched Bottom Open Mouth, Pasted Valves, Pasted Open Mouth, & Flat Bottom), Thickness, Material, End-Use (Food Service, Retail, E-Commerce, Industrial), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Paper Bags Market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from USD 6.05 billion in 2024 to USD 7.47 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

This significant market expansion is largely driven by a heightened global consciousness surrounding environmental concerns and a concerted move towards sustainable packaging solutions. As regulations on plastic usage become increasingly stringent around the world, the preference for paper bags as an eco-friendly alternative is surging among both consumers and businesses. The growth of the e-commerce sector further escalates the need for recyclable and sturdy packaging, positioning paper bags as the packaging of choice for sustainability-minded stakeholders.



Demand by Product Type



Flat bottom paper bags are experiencing the highest increase in demand, attributed to their convenient design which allows for upright storage and improved space efficiency. This makes them particularly appealing for the packaging of heavier or bulkier items in retail, food service, and the burgeoning e-commerce industry.



Material Popularity



As the demand for sustainable solutions continues to climb, brown kraft paper bags are projected to witness the highest CAGR. Renowned for their biodegradability and strength, these bags fashioned from unbleached wood pulp are demonstrating increased popularity as industries gravitate toward environmentally friendly alternatives.



E-Commerce: A Driving Sector



Marking the highest CAGR in paper bag consumption, the e-commerce sector's rapid expansion underscores the critical role of sustainable packaging in online shopping. The focus on lowering carbon footprints and complying with anti-plastic regulations has made paper bags an optimal choice for e-commerce businesses dedicated to sustainable practices.



Thickness Trends



The market for 2-ply paper bags is set to experience significant growth due to their advantageous juxtaposition of durability and cost-efficiency. These bags are particularly suited for a wide array of products, providing businesses with a reliable option that does not compromise quality for heavier merchandise.



Asia Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market



With the highest CAGR forecasted for the Asia Pacific region, nations such as India, China, and Japan are leading market growth. Spurred by economic advancements and urbanization trends, these countries continue to stimulate demand for paper bags across diverse consumer sectors.



The industry landscape features prominent global players focusing on satisfying the escalating demand for paper bags and adapting to the evolving consumer and regulatory pressures. These developments reaffirm the significant potential and dynamic nature of the global paper bags industry, driven by a commitment to sustainability and the need for adaptable, eco-conscious packaging solutions.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Mondi Group

International Paper

Smurfit Kappa

Oji Holdings Corporation

Ds Smith

Stora Enso

Novolex

Wisconsin Converting, Inc.

Papier-Mettler

Paperbags Ltd

Welton Bibby & Baron

York Paper Company Ltd

Langston Companies, Inc.

Proampac

Baginco International

Gsd Verpackungen Gerhard Schürholz GmbH

Primepac Industrial Limited

Ecobags Nz

Mcnairn Packaging

Alya Packaging

Gilchrist Bag Manufacturing LLC

Kent Paper

Adeera Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Cee Schisler Packaging Solutions

Falcon Pack





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x00ddp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment