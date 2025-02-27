XRP & PI Network Whales Are Taking Profits & Moving To XRPTurbo’s Presale, Which Has Filled Over 12% Of Its Allocation In Less Than 2 Hours

TALLIN, Estonia, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto landscape is shifting fast as Pi Network (PI) investors are cashing out after PI hit an all-time high of $2.90, and many are now moving their profits into XRPTurbo , the next major opportunity in the XRP ecosystem.

At the same time, XRP whales are accumulating $XRT in the presale before it lists on DEXs, fueling massive demand!

[ Join XRPTurbo Presale ]

Why Pi Network & XRP Whales Are Choosing XRPTurbo

With AI disrupting blockchain technology, XRPTurbo is emerging as the first AI Agent launchpad on the XRP Ledger, offering a game-changing solution for deploying AI-powered automation within DeFi.

Pi Network investors, looking for the next high-potential project, see XRPTurbo as a prime opportunity for exponential growth.

AI-Driven Smart Contracts – Automate blockchain operations with self-executing AI agents.

AI-Powered Market Insights – Get real-time data analytics for smarter trading strategies.



Automated DeFi Strategies – Optimize yield farming, staking, and lending with AI-driven execution.



Seamless Execution on XRP Ledger – Fast, low-cost transactions powered by XRP.

With over 12% of the presale allocation already filled in under two hours, investors don’t want to miss out on this AI-powered revolution!

[ XBUY XRT TOKENS NOW ]

The Unique Value Proposition of XRPTurbo & the $XRT Utility Token

XRPTurbo is the first AI-powered automation and DeFi launchpad on XRP, enabling users to deploy, manage, and monetize AI Agents on-chain.

$XRT Token Utility:

Priority Access – Early investment in AI & RWA projects launching on XRPTurbo.

Staking Rewards – Passive income for long-term holders.

Revenue Sharing – Earn a share of platform fees by staking $XRT .

XRT Token Details:

Total Supply: 100 Million $XRT

Presale Allocation: 60 Million (60% of supply)

DEX Listing: Price set 25% higher than presale

How to Buy $XRT Before It Sells Out

1: Buy XRP from trusted exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

2: Use a secure wallet (Xaman, Trust Wallet, or Ledger).3️

3: Go to the XRPTurbo presale page , click on Buy XRT , copy the deposit address, and send your XRP contribution.

4: Your XRT tokens will be airdropped once the presale ends.

5: Join the telegram community to stay updated on the latest news and announcements

[ Join XRPTurbo Presale ]

Don’t Get Left Behind – The Future of AI on XRP Starts Now!

With Pi Network and XRP whales shifting their capital into XRPTurbo, the window for early adopters is closing fast. AI-powered blockchain automation is the next big thing, and XRPTurbo is leading the charge on XRP!

Connect with XRPTurbo on its socials today and be part of the next big AI innovation on the XRP Ledger.

Website | Join Presale | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)

Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by XRPTurbo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c760ae82-55ca-4660-8cfb-1d486405c181