Saudi Arabia Aerospace & Defense Industry Report 2025: Vision 2030 Project Aims to Localize 50% of Military Procurement by 2030

The Saudi Arabian aerospace & defense sector recorded revenues of $7.81 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% between 2018 and 2023.

Aerospace & Defense in Saudi Arabia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

Market size of the aerospace & defense market includes the sum of the revenues generated from military-signed deals that remain under contract and new contracts signed within a particular calendar year.

The systems & ordnance segment accounted for the sector's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $3.72 billion, equivalent to 47.7% of the sector's overall value.

The Saudi government's Vision 2030 project aims to localize 50% of military procurement by 2030. This ambitious goal is being pursued through the establishment of organizations such as the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), which are dedicated to boosting local manufacturing capabilities and minimizing reliance on international suppliers.

