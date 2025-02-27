US $9.5 Bn Healthcare Environmental Services Market Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Healthcare Environmental Services Market by Type (Janitorial Services/Core Cleaning, Infection Control & Prevention Services, Front of House Cleaning/Brand Experience), Facility Type (Acute Care (Acute Hospitals), Post-Acute Care) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Healthcare environmental services market is projected to reach USD 9.52 billion by 2029 from USD 6.75 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1%

The report analyzes the US healthcare environmental services market, and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as by type and facility type. The report also includes a service portfolio matrix of various healthcare environmental services available in the US market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, and key market strategies.



The demand for healthcare environmental services is being driven by heightened awareness of infection control, prompted by the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, alongside an increasing focus on sustainable practices such as green cleaning within healthcare facilities. Additionally, a notable trend in the healthcare sector is the shift towards outsourcing environmental services to specialised providers, offering both cost efficiency and professional expertise. However, healthcare facilities with an in-house environmental service team may restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Based on type, the core-cleaning services segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.



Based on type, the US healthcare environmental services market is segmented into core-cleaning services, infection control & prevention services, enhanced cleaning technology, front-of-house cleaning & brand experience, and other services. In 2023, the core-cleaning services segment accounted for the largest share of the market, due to their essential role in maintaining hygiene and safety in healthcare facilities.

Strict regulatory requirements from agencies such as the CDC and OSHA mandate high standards of cleanliness, necessitating consistent and specialised cleaning services. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases has driven the demand for effective cleaning protocols, boosting the growth of core cleaning services to minimise infection risks and maintain a safe environment for patients and staff.



Based on the facility type, the acute-care facilities segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on facility type, the US healthcare environmental services market is segmented into acute-care, post-acute care, and non-acute care facilities. The acute-care facilities are expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Technological advancements, such as automated cleaning machines, UV disinfection systems, and advanced cleaning chemicals, are enhancing cleaning efficiency, reducing human error, and ensuring higher hygiene standards. The integration of IoT-enabled equipment allows for remote monitoring and data analysis, optimising cleaning schedules and resource allocation. Hospitals are also prioritising comfortable and hygienic environments for patients, driving demand for high-quality housekeeping supplies. Additionally, the modernisation of acute care facilities and increased investments are further fueling the growth of environmental services in this segment.



This report also includes:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing emphasis on HCAHPS assessment to fuel demand for advanced healthcare environmental services, Rising prevalence of HAIs), restraints (Presence of in-house EVS departments to limit third-party outsourcing), challenges (labor shortages and high turnover rates, budgetary constraints across healthcare facilities), and opportunities (Growth opportunities for EVS technicians) contributing to the growth of the US healthcare environmental services market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on service portfolios offered by the top players in the US healthcare environmental services market. The report analyzes this market by type and facility type.

Service Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the US healthcare environmental services market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by service type.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services or technologies, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the US healthcare environmental services market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, service offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the US healthcare environmental services market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Sodexo

Compass Group PLC

Aramark

Hospital Housekeeping Systems (Hhs)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Abm Industries Incorporated

Octoclean Franchising Systems, Inc.

Servicemaster Clean (Subsidiary of Servicemaster Opco Holdings LLC)

Corvus

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Powerlink Environmental Services, LLC

Jani-King International, Inc.

Jan-Pro Franchising, Inc.

Servicon Systems, Inc.

Xanitos, Inc.

Stathakis

Vanguard Cleaning Systems, Inc.

Corporate Facilities Management, Inc.

360Clean

Pride Industries





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1eju1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment