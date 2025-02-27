The Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the U.S. 2025 Study: The Rise of Beverage Industry Disruptors - Alcohol Alternatives, Probiotics & Plant-Based Waters

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the U.S., 2025" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From alcohol alternatives and mixers, cannabis infused drinks, gut health, high-end waters and kids drinks to plant-based waters, probiotics and yerba mate guayusa (and all the many, many innovative segments from A-Z), this report from Beverage Marketing Corporation looks at the segments and brands that are creating excitement, disrupting norms and invigorating the marketplace. It scrutinizes the always-changing beverage industry, identifying and quantifying emerging and niche non-alcoholic beverage categories, discussing companies of growing significance and describing what could be the next big thing.

From new and emerging categories to the innovative sub-segments and brands within more established beverage categories, this report focuses on the segments and brands to watch. It also looks at the consumer market drivers and other factors that are inspiring entrepreneurial spirit, impacting innovation and fueling enhanced functionality in line extensions and new product development efforts.

In an industry where evolution and innovation are constants, this report provides in-depth analysis of ways innovation is changing the beverage landscape through the emergence of new categories and brands as well as new twists that revolutionize traditional categories. It also provides an overview of defining trends spurring developments in new categories. It also looks at the fast-growing liquid refreshment beverage companies, discusses their performance and indicates what makes them noteworthy.

Questions answered include:

What new categories are shaking up the U.S. beverage market?

How big are these emerging sectors and why are they worthy of being on your radar?

What trends characterize the various up-and-coming beverage types entering the marketplace?

Which companies enjoy the backing of industry veterans and strong financial resources, and which do not?

Which beverage companies and brands show the most promise for success in the competitive U.S. marketplace?

Which companies could become takeover targets in the near future?

Report Features

Get a comprehensive overview of several fledgling beverage segments, some of which are poised to become the next big thing. For added market perspective, the entrepreneurial brands that comprise the burgeoning beverage categories are anchored in the context of more-established beverage market.

To provide context to the research findings, the report discusses factors that have led to the development of new beverage segments despite the relative maturity of the packaged beverage market as a whole. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of key facets of emerging beverage markets including:

Analysis of industry trends and quantification of emerging non-alcoholic beverage categories and sub-segments.

Discussion of the types of companies driving innovation - from the traditional large beverage companies to entrepreneurs.

Insight from our up and coming market research analysts' on the factors driving innovation into new beverage types.

Analysis of niche and emerging segments including high-end water, cannabis-infused beverages, gut health, premium sodas, mixers and alcohol alternatives, dairy alternatives, premium ready-to-drink teas, coconut water, essence waters, kombucha, HPP/cleanses, ready-to-drink protein drinks, meal replacement, shots, functional beverages, probiotics, energy drinks, premium kids' beverages, ready-to-drink coffee and more.

Discussion of companies with distinctive brands in each nascent and new segment. Companies/brands covered include: A-Game, Alani Nu, Alkaline Water Co, AriZona, Bulletproof Coffee, C4, Califia Farms, Calypso Lemonade, CBD Living, Celsius, Cheerwine, Cheribundi, Drip Drop, Electrolit, Evamor, Fever-Tree, GT's Living Foods, Ghost Energy, Good2Grow, GoodBelly, Green Bee Soda, Guayaki, Happy Viking, Harmless Harvest, Health-Ade, Hint Water, Hiippie Water, Humm Kombucha, Iconic, Just Ice Tea, Karma Wellness Water, Kombucha Town, Kitu Life Super Coffee, Ku Cha, La Colombe, La Croix, Lifeway, Liquid Death, Mamma Chia, Mayawell, Mingle Mocktails, Mocktail Club, Nectar Girl, Neuro, Oatly, Olipop, OWYN, Path, Pickle Juice, Plezi, poppi, Premier Protein, Prime Hydration, Protein2O, Q Mixers, Rasa Coffee, Ready Nutrition, Reed's, Sambazon, Sapsucker, Slingshot Coffee, Soylent, Sparkling ICE, Spindrift, Suja, Supergut (Muniq), Treo Fruit & Burch Water, Tractor Soda, Vita Coco, Voss, Zevia, Zola Acai and so many more.

Key Topics Covered:

EMERGING NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE SEGMENTS

The Up-and-Coming Beverages

Overview

Wholesale Dollar Sales

THE NEXT WAVE OF NO-ALCOHOL BEVERAGES IN THE U.S.

HIGH-END WATER

Sparkling ICE

Zen WTR

Liquid Death

Path

Icelandic Glacial

Eternal

Flow Water

Proud Source/Source Global

blk.

Nirvana Springs

Alkaline88

Aquahydrate

Voss

Perfect Hydration

Just Water

Boxed Water is Better

Richard's Rainwater

Rambler Sparkling Water

Evamor

Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water

Hawaii Volcanic

Hawaiian Springs

Cascade Mountain Water

oHy/Hy Vida

HFactor

Aqua Carpatica

Jove

Splendor

DAIRY AND DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES

Overview

Califia Farms

Ripple Foods

Oatly

SunOpta

Saputo

A2 Milk

Alexandre Family Farm

Malk

Sproud

New Barn

Milkadamia

Three Trees

Mooala

Elmhurst 1925 Milked

Panos Farms

Borden Dairy

Spylt

NotCo

Strive Altmilks/Perfect Day

TurtleTree

Imagindairy

Numilk

Minor Figures

Nutpods

Good Karma

Oatbox

Oddlygood (Valio)

Hazelicious

Dosa

SODAS

Zevia

Tractor Soda

Reed's

Boylan's

Jones Soda

Dry Soda

Sprecher

Maine Root

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

Cheerwine

Grown-up Soda (GuS)

United Sodas of America

Green Cola

Original New York Seltzer

Clearly Canadian

Bundaberg

Wild Bill's

Uncle Waithley's Vincy Brew

Casamara Club

Green Bee Soda

JUICE

Bolthouse Farms

Calypso Lemonade

Sambazon

Zola Acai

Mamma Chia

Ralph & Charlie's

Tropical Fantasy

Cheribundi

Uncle Matt's Organics

Natalie's Orchid Island

Swoon

Sol-Ti

De La Calle Tepache

Ruby Hibiscus Water

Cawston Press

Agua Bonita

Fresco Naturales

Gunna

Barfresh Group

Poppilu Antioxidant Lemonade

Smart Pressed Juice

Mela Watermelon Water

Pressed

New Tree Fruit Co.

Better Juice

Phyll

Orange Toucan Moringa

HYDRATION/ENHANCED WATER

Prime Hydration

Electrolit

Revitalyte

Biolyte

Recover 180

Roar Organic

BioSteel

Lemon Perfect

Waterdrop

Ready Nutrition

A-Game

Hoist

Coco5

Greater Than

DripDrop

SOS Hydration

Hydrant

Barcode

Nooma

Halo

Play Mode

BYLT

Berri Fit

Dyla Brands (Stur Liquid Water Enhancer)

Local Weather

Leisure Project

Wet Hydration

Smootch

Cadence

Skratch Labs

READY-TO-DRINK TEA

AriZona

Milo's Famous Sweet Tea

Joe Tea

Just Ice Tea

Seven Teas

Saint James Tea

Humanitea

Halfday

Shaka Tea

EquiTea

Brooklyn Best

Twrl

Bub Luv

Moonshine Sweet Tea

Ryl

Weird Tea

Rishi

TeaOnic

HopTea/Hoplark

Thaiwala

Bhakti Chai

Bos Rooibos

Cusa Powdered Tea

Tea Drops

Sarilla Draft Tea

Doc's Tea

Zest Tea

Dona Chai

Tea of a Kind

8th Wonder

Enroot

Leelanau

Ku Cha

Yaupon Teahouse & Apothecary

Ilex Organics/Yaupon Brothers

PLANT-BASED WATERS

Vita Coco

Zico

Harmless Harvest

C2O

Mela Watermelon Water

Blue Monkey

Waikoko

CoAqua Coconut Water

Eliya Coconut Water

Buddha Brands

Once Upon a Coconut

100 Coconuts

Strange Water

Treo Fruit & Birch Water

Sap!

Sapsucker

True Nopal Cactus Water

Caliwater

Pricklee

Pickle Juice

Tsamma Watermelon/Sarah's Homegrown

Bhoomi Cane Water

KoKoMio

ESSENCE WATERS

Hint Water

La Croix/Curate

Waterloo Sparkling

Spindrift

Hal's Seltzer

Sanzo

Heywell

Sound Sparkling Water

KOMBUCHA

GT's Kombucha

Health-Ade

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Humm Kombucha

Better Booch + Live Kombucha

Remedy Drinks

Marin Kombucha

Rise Kombucha

Rowdy Mermaid

Mobtown Fermentation (Wild Bay Kombucha)

Aqua ViTea

WhaleBird

Element

KTonic

Bear's Fruit

BKE

Kombucha Town

Holy Kombucha

Cove

Walker Brothers

Mortal Kombucha

