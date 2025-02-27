The Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the U.S. 2025 Study: The Rise of Beverage Industry Disruptors - Alcohol Alternatives, Probiotics & Plant-Based Waters

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the U.S., 2025" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From alcohol alternatives and mixers, cannabis infused drinks, gut health, high-end waters and kids drinks to plant-based waters, probiotics and yerba mate guayusa (and all the many, many innovative segments from A-Z), this report from Beverage Marketing Corporation looks at the segments and brands that are creating excitement, disrupting norms and invigorating the marketplace. It scrutinizes the always-changing beverage industry, identifying and quantifying emerging and niche non-alcoholic beverage categories, discussing companies of growing significance and describing what could be the next big thing.
From new and emerging categories to the innovative sub-segments and brands within more established beverage categories, this report focuses on the segments and brands to watch. It also looks at the consumer market drivers and other factors that are inspiring entrepreneurial spirit, impacting innovation and fueling enhanced functionality in line extensions and new product development efforts.
In an industry where evolution and innovation are constants, this report provides in-depth analysis of ways innovation is changing the beverage landscape through the emergence of new categories and brands as well as new twists that revolutionize traditional categories. It also provides an overview of defining trends spurring developments in new categories. It also looks at the fast-growing liquid refreshment beverage companies, discusses their performance and indicates what makes them noteworthy.
Questions answered include:
- What new categories are shaking up the U.S. beverage market?
- How big are these emerging sectors and why are they worthy of being on your radar?
- What trends characterize the various up-and-coming beverage types entering the marketplace?
- Which companies enjoy the backing of industry veterans and strong financial resources, and which do not?
- Which beverage companies and brands show the most promise for success in the competitive U.S. marketplace?
- Which companies could become takeover targets in the near future?
Report Features
Get a comprehensive overview of several fledgling beverage segments, some of which are poised to become the next big thing. For added market perspective, the entrepreneurial brands that comprise the burgeoning beverage categories are anchored in the context of more-established beverage market.
To provide context to the research findings, the report discusses factors that have led to the development of new beverage segments despite the relative maturity of the packaged beverage market as a whole. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of key facets of emerging beverage markets including:
- Analysis of industry trends and quantification of emerging non-alcoholic beverage categories and sub-segments.
- Discussion of the types of companies driving innovation - from the traditional large beverage companies to entrepreneurs.
- Insight from our up and coming market research analysts' on the factors driving innovation into new beverage types.
- Analysis of niche and emerging segments including high-end water, cannabis-infused beverages, gut health, premium sodas, mixers and alcohol alternatives, dairy alternatives, premium ready-to-drink teas, coconut water, essence waters, kombucha, HPP/cleanses, ready-to-drink protein drinks, meal replacement, shots, functional beverages, probiotics, energy drinks, premium kids' beverages, ready-to-drink coffee and more.
- Discussion of companies with distinctive brands in each nascent and new segment. Companies/brands covered include: A-Game, Alani Nu, Alkaline Water Co, AriZona, Bulletproof Coffee, C4, Califia Farms, Calypso Lemonade, CBD Living, Celsius, Cheerwine, Cheribundi, Drip Drop, Electrolit, Evamor, Fever-Tree, GT's Living Foods, Ghost Energy, Good2Grow, GoodBelly, Green Bee Soda, Guayaki, Happy Viking, Harmless Harvest, Health-Ade, Hint Water, Hiippie Water, Humm Kombucha, Iconic, Just Ice Tea, Karma Wellness Water, Kombucha Town, Kitu Life Super Coffee, Ku Cha, La Colombe, La Croix, Lifeway, Liquid Death, Mamma Chia, Mayawell, Mingle Mocktails, Mocktail Club, Nectar Girl, Neuro, Oatly, Olipop, OWYN, Path, Pickle Juice, Plezi, poppi, Premier Protein, Prime Hydration, Protein2O, Q Mixers, Rasa Coffee, Ready Nutrition, Reed's, Sambazon, Sapsucker, Slingshot Coffee, Soylent, Sparkling ICE, Spindrift, Suja, Supergut (Muniq), Treo Fruit & Burch Water, Tractor Soda, Vita Coco, Voss, Zevia, Zola Acai and so many more.
Key Topics Covered:
EMERGING NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE SEGMENTS
The Up-and-Coming Beverages
- Overview
- Wholesale Dollar Sales
THE NEXT WAVE OF NO-ALCOHOL BEVERAGES IN THE U.S.
HIGH-END WATER
- Sparkling ICE
- Zen WTR
- Liquid Death
- Path
- Icelandic Glacial
- Eternal
- Flow Water
- Proud Source/Source Global
- blk.
- Nirvana Springs
- Alkaline88
- Aquahydrate
- Voss
- Perfect Hydration
- Just Water
- Boxed Water is Better
- Richard's Rainwater
- Rambler Sparkling Water
- Evamor
- Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water
- Hawaii Volcanic
- Hawaiian Springs
- Cascade Mountain Water
- oHy/Hy Vida
- HFactor
- Aqua Carpatica
- Jove
- Splendor
DAIRY AND DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES
- Overview
- Califia Farms
- Ripple Foods
- Oatly
- SunOpta
- Saputo
- A2 Milk
- Alexandre Family Farm
- Malk
- Sproud
- New Barn
- Milkadamia
- Three Trees
- Mooala
- Elmhurst 1925 Milked
- Panos Farms
- Borden Dairy
- Spylt
- NotCo
- Strive Altmilks/Perfect Day
- TurtleTree
- Imagindairy
- Numilk
- Minor Figures
- Nutpods
- Good Karma
- Oatbox
- Oddlygood (Valio)
- Hazelicious
- Dosa
SODAS
- Zevia
- Tractor Soda
- Reed's
- Boylan's
- Jones Soda
- Dry Soda
- Sprecher
- Maine Root
- Bruce Cost Ginger Ale
- Cheerwine
- Grown-up Soda (GuS)
- United Sodas of America
- Green Cola
- Original New York Seltzer
- Clearly Canadian
- Bundaberg
- Wild Bill's
- Uncle Waithley's Vincy Brew
- Casamara Club
- Green Bee Soda
JUICE
- Bolthouse Farms
- Calypso Lemonade
- Sambazon
- Zola Acai
- Mamma Chia
- Ralph & Charlie's
- Tropical Fantasy
- Cheribundi
- Uncle Matt's Organics
- Natalie's Orchid Island
- Swoon
- Sol-Ti
- De La Calle Tepache
- Ruby Hibiscus Water
- Cawston Press
- Agua Bonita
- Fresco Naturales
- Gunna
- Barfresh Group
- Poppilu Antioxidant Lemonade
- Smart Pressed Juice
- Mela Watermelon Water
- Pressed
- New Tree Fruit Co.
- Better Juice
- Phyll
- Orange Toucan Moringa
HYDRATION/ENHANCED WATER
- Prime Hydration
- Electrolit
- Revitalyte
- Biolyte
- Recover 180
- Roar Organic
- BioSteel
- Lemon Perfect
- Waterdrop
- Ready Nutrition
- A-Game
- Hoist
- Coco5
- Greater Than
- DripDrop
- SOS Hydration
- Hydrant
- Barcode
- Nooma
- Halo
- Play Mode
- BYLT
- Berri Fit
- Dyla Brands (Stur Liquid Water Enhancer)
- Local Weather
- Leisure Project
- Wet Hydration
- Smootch
- Cadence
- Skratch Labs
READY-TO-DRINK TEA
- AriZona
- Milo's Famous Sweet Tea
- Joe Tea
- Just Ice Tea
- Seven Teas
- Saint James Tea
- Humanitea
- Halfday
- Shaka Tea
- EquiTea
- Brooklyn Best
- Twrl
- Bub Luv
- Moonshine Sweet Tea
- Ryl
- Weird Tea
- Rishi
- TeaOnic
- HopTea/Hoplark
- Thaiwala
- Bhakti Chai
- Bos Rooibos
- Cusa Powdered Tea
- Tea Drops
- Sarilla Draft Tea
- Doc's Tea
- Zest Tea
- Dona Chai
- Tea of a Kind
- 8th Wonder
- Enroot
- Leelanau
- Ku Cha
- Yaupon Teahouse & Apothecary
- Ilex Organics/Yaupon Brothers
PLANT-BASED WATERS
- Vita Coco
- Zico
- Harmless Harvest
- C2O
- Mela Watermelon Water
- Blue Monkey
- Waikoko
- CoAqua Coconut Water
- Eliya Coconut Water
- Buddha Brands
- Once Upon a Coconut
- 100 Coconuts
- Strange Water
- Treo Fruit & Birch Water
- Sap!
- Sapsucker
- True Nopal Cactus Water
- Caliwater
- Pricklee
- Pickle Juice
- Tsamma Watermelon/Sarah's Homegrown
- Bhoomi Cane Water
- KoKoMio
ESSENCE WATERS
- Hint Water
- La Croix/Curate
- Waterloo Sparkling
- Spindrift
- Hal's Seltzer
- Sanzo
- Heywell
- Sound Sparkling Water
KOMBUCHA
- GT's Kombucha
- Health-Ade
- Brew Dr. Kombucha
- Humm Kombucha
- Better Booch + Live Kombucha
- Remedy Drinks
- Marin Kombucha
- Rise Kombucha
- Rowdy Mermaid
- Mobtown Fermentation (Wild Bay Kombucha)
- Aqua ViTea
- WhaleBird
- Element
- KTonic
- Bear's Fruit
- BKE
- Kombucha Town
- Holy Kombucha
- Cove
- Walker Brothers
- Mortal Kombucha
