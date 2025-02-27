Lithuania In-depth PEST Insights Report 2024-2025

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithuania In-depth PEST Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This PEST country analysis report on Lithuania provides a holistic view of the country, with insightful analysis of current and future issues, supplemented with relevant quantitative data to support trend analysis.



Scope

The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in Lithuania, as well as the country's economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country's performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators.

The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of Lithuania's economy, as well as the country's performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment."

The social landscape section analyzes the government's social welfare policies, as well as the country's performance in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education.

The technology landscape section examines advancements and policies in technology innovation, including developments in information technology, telecommunications, research and development (R&D) investments, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity measures.

Reasons to Buy

What is the outlook in Lithuania in terms of political stability, policies towards business, and the popularity of the government?

How does Lithuania perform in terms of GDP growth, its fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, and employment?

How does Lithuania perform in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education?

How does Lithuania perform in terms of technology-intensive sectors like IT, life sciences, and R&D expenditure trends?

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Catalyst

Summary

Key highlights

Key developments (December 2023 - November 2024)

Key economic updates

Real GDP growth rate

Inflation and interest rate

External trade:

Key Facts and Geographic Location

Key facts

Geographical location

Political landscape

Summary

Evolution

Structure and policies

Key political figures

Structure of government

Legislature

Key political parties

Composition of parliament

Key policies

Economic and social

Foreign and defense policies

Performance

Governance indicators

Economic Landscape

Summary

Evolution

Structure and policies

Financial system

Performance

GDP composition by sector

Agriculture

Industry

Services

Fiscal situation

Current account

General government gross debt

Foreign trade

International investment position

Key monetary indicators

Consumer price index inflation

Interest rate

Unemployment

Social Landscape

Summary

Evolution

Structure and policies

Demographic composition

Religious composition

Education

Healthcare

Social Welfare policies

Performance

Healthcare

Income distribution

Standard of living

Education

Technological Landscape

Summary

Evolutions

Structure and policies

Intellectual property

AI Strategy

R&D

ICT

Cyber security

Performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v53bju

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.