Lithuania In-depth PEST Insights Report 2024-2025

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithuania In-depth PEST Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This PEST country analysis report on Lithuania provides a holistic view of the country, with insightful analysis of current and future issues, supplemented with relevant quantitative data to support trend analysis.
Scope
- The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in Lithuania, as well as the country's economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country's performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators.
- The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of Lithuania's economy, as well as the country's performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment."
- The social landscape section analyzes the government's social welfare policies, as well as the country's performance in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education.
- The technology landscape section examines advancements and policies in technology innovation, including developments in information technology, telecommunications, research and development (R&D) investments, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity measures.
Reasons to Buy
- What is the outlook in Lithuania in terms of political stability, policies towards business, and the popularity of the government?
- How does Lithuania perform in terms of GDP growth, its fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, and employment?
- How does Lithuania perform in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education?
- How does Lithuania perform in terms of technology-intensive sectors like IT, life sciences, and R&D expenditure trends?
Key Topics Covered:
Overview
- Catalyst
- Summary
- Key highlights
- Key developments (December 2023 - November 2024)
- Key economic updates
- Real GDP growth rate
- Inflation and interest rate
- External trade:
- Key Facts and Geographic Location
- Key facts
- Geographical location
Political landscape
- Summary
- Evolution
- Structure and policies
- Key political figures
- Structure of government
- Legislature
- Key political parties
- Composition of parliament
- Key policies
- Economic and social
- Foreign and defense policies
- Performance
- Governance indicators
Economic Landscape
- Summary
- Evolution
- Structure and policies
- Financial system
- Performance
- GDP composition by sector
- Agriculture
- Industry
- Services
- Fiscal situation
- Current account
- General government gross debt
- Foreign trade
- International investment position
- Key monetary indicators
- Consumer price index inflation
- Interest rate
- Unemployment
Social Landscape
- Summary
- Evolution
- Structure and policies
- Demographic composition
- Religious composition
- Education
- Healthcare
- Social Welfare policies
- Performance
- Healthcare
- Income distribution
- Standard of living
- Education
Technological Landscape
- Summary
- Evolutions
- Structure and policies
- Intellectual property
- AI Strategy
- R&D
- ICT
- Cyber security
- Performance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v53bju
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.