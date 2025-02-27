Azerbaijan In-depth PEST Insights Report 2024-2025

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Azerbaijan In-depth PEST Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This PEST country analysis report on Azerbaijan provides a holistic view of the country, with insightful analysis of current and future issues, supplemented with relevant quantitative data to support trend analysis.
Scope
- The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in Azerbaijan, as well as the country's economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country's performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators.
- The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of Azerbaijan 's economy, as well as the country's performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment."
- The social landscape section analyzes the government's social welfare policies, as well as the country's performance in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education.
- The technology landscape section examines advancements and policies in technology innovation, including developments in information technology, telecommunications, research and development (R&D) investments, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity measures.
Reasons to Buy
- What is the outlook in Azerbaijan in terms of political stability, policies towards business, and the popularity of the government?
- How does Azerbaijan perform in terms of GDP growth, its fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, and employment?
- How does Azerbaijan perform in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education?
- How does Azerbaijan perform in terms of technology-intensive sectors like IT, life sciences, and R&D expenditure trends?
Key Topics Covered:
Overview
- Catalyst
- Summary
- Key highlights
- Key developments (November 2023-October 2024)
- Key economic updates
- Crude oil production:
- Key Facts and Geographic Location
- Key facts
- Geographical location
Political Landscape
- Summary
- Evolution
- Structure and policies
- Key political figures
- Structure of government
- Structure of legislature
- Foreign and defense policies
- Governance indicators
Economic Landscape
- Summary
- Evolution
- Structure and policies
- Financial system
- Performance
- GDP and growth rate
- GDP composition by sector
- Fiscal situation
- International investment position
- Monetary situation
Social Landscape
- Summary
- Evolution
- Structure and policies
- Demographic composition
- Religious composition
- Education
- Healthcare
- Performance
- Healthcare
- Education
Technological Landscape
- Summary
- Evolution
- Structure and policies
- Intellectual property
- Research and development
- Performance
