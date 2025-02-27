Azerbaijan In-depth PEST Insights Report 2024-2025

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Azerbaijan In-depth PEST Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This PEST country analysis report on Azerbaijan provides a holistic view of the country, with insightful analysis of current and future issues, supplemented with relevant quantitative data to support trend analysis.



Scope

The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in Azerbaijan, as well as the country's economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country's performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators.

The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of Azerbaijan 's economy, as well as the country's performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment."

The social landscape section analyzes the government's social welfare policies, as well as the country's performance in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education.

The technology landscape section examines advancements and policies in technology innovation, including developments in information technology, telecommunications, research and development (R&D) investments, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity measures.

Reasons to Buy

What is the outlook in Azerbaijan in terms of political stability, policies towards business, and the popularity of the government?

How does Azerbaijan perform in terms of GDP growth, its fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, and employment?

How does Azerbaijan perform in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education?

How does Azerbaijan perform in terms of technology-intensive sectors like IT, life sciences, and R&D expenditure trends?

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Catalyst

Summary

Key highlights

Key developments (November 2023-October 2024)

Key economic updates

Crude oil production:

Key Facts and Geographic Location

Key facts

Geographical location

Political Landscape

Summary

Evolution

Structure and policies

Key political figures

Structure of government

Structure of legislature

Foreign and defense policies

Governance indicators

Economic Landscape

Summary

Evolution

Structure and policies

Financial system

Performance

GDP and growth rate

GDP composition by sector

Fiscal situation

International investment position

Monetary situation

Social Landscape

Summary

Evolution

Structure and policies

Demographic composition

Religious composition

Education

Healthcare

Performance

Healthcare

Education

Technological Landscape

Summary

Evolution

Structure and policies

Intellectual property

Research and development

Performance

