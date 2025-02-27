[Latest] Global Synthetic Biology Market Size/Share Worth USD 150.93 Billion by 2034 at a 25% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USa, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Synthetic Biology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Tool (Oligonucleotides and Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technologies Kits, Synthetic Cells, Chassis Organisms, Xeno-Nucleic Acids), By Application (Medical Application, Pharmaceuticals, Drug Discovery and Therapeutics, Artificial Tissue and Tissue Regeneration, Industrial Applications, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Applications), By Technology (Gene Synthesis, Genome Engineering, Sequencing, Bioinformatics, Site-directed Mutagenesis, Cloning, Measurement and Modelling, Microfluidics, Nanotechnology), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Synthetic Biology Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 23.01 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 28.23 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 150.93 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 25% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Synthetic Biology Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

The COVID-19 proliferation has led to an increase in the utilization of synthetic biology products over the past two years. Many major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and synthetic biology industry actors have expanded their research efforts globally by incorporating novel methods for developing test kits, treatments, and vaccines for COVID-19.

A report from the European Parliament identifies synthetic biology as one of the emergent technologies. It may be implemented in the ongoing battle against COVID-19. The National Institute of Health in the United States has also emphasized the utilization of synthetic biology as a method to expedite the development of vaccines.

It is anticipated that the global market will experience an increase as a result of the expansion of research and development initiatives in a variety of disciplines. To enhance conventional biofuel production, players are employing synthetic biology techniques to enhance performance and increase the utilization of low-cost inputs, such as refuse.

For example, fashion companies such as Modern Meadow, Bolt Threads, and Vitro Labs employ biotechnology to develop sustainable materials.

The industry witnessed substantial investments from corporate and public partnerships. According to data released by SynBioBeta, the synthetic biology sector’s businesses raised 7.8 billion in investment in 2020 and 18.0 billion in 2021. DNA Script and Arbor Biotechnologies raised approximately 215 million and 167.2 million dollars, respectively.

The substantial expenditure facilitates the movement of funds through the market and facilitates the growth of businesses throughout the supply chain.

Synthetic Biology Market Drivers of Growth

Synthetic biology is a rapidly expanding field that integrates engineering, biology, and computer science principles to develop novel biological systems and modify existing ones. A number of critical factors, such as the growing emphasis on precision medicine, the development of gene editing technologies, and the increasing demand for renewable energy sources, drive the market for synthetic biology.

The necessity for renewable energy sources is one of the primary factors that is propelling the synthetic biology market. With the depletion of traditional energy sources and concerns regarding climate change, there is an increasing demand for alternative energy sources, including biofuels. Investment and research in the field are expected to increase due to synthetic biology’s ability to engineer microorganisms to produce biofuels more efficiently and sustainably.

The synthetic biology market is also stimulated by the advancement of gene editing technologies, including CRISPR/Cas9. These technologies enable the precise modification of an organism’s genome, which can be employed to develop new functions or characteristics. It resulted in a surge in interest in genetic engineering and gene therapy, with the potential for synthetic biology to transform biotechnology and medicine.

There is also a propelling force behind the synthetic biology market: precision medicine, which has the potential to create personalized disease treatments. Synthetic biology can assist in the development of more effective and targeted therapies with fewer adverse effects by engineering biological systems to target specific cells or tissues.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 28.23 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 150.93 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 23.01 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 25% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Tool, Application, Technology and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

Synthetic Biology Market Opportunities

A €40 million fund that targets a niche that is even more specialized than “climate tech” was unveiled by Nucleus Capital in November 2024. It endeavors to provide assistance to organizations that employ synthetic biology to reevaluate industrial or agricultural production.

Imperial aims to forge new, investment-ready partnerships between educators and business professionals involved in Engineering Biology in November 2024, with the assistance of £3 million in funding from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Ankur Capital, Campus Fund, and other investors contributed $1.5 million to the early round of synthetic biology firm D-Nome in January 2023. The objective of D-Nome’s device-less PCR technology is to democratize molecular diagnostics.

Today, Asimov, a synthetic biology startup that develops instruments for the design of biological systems, secured $200 million in new investment in January 2023. Asimov plans to allocate the funds to expand its operations in RNA, cell/gene treatments, and biologics instruments and services.

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Gene Synthetic Biology Market Regional Analysis

The synthetic biology market is the most prominent in North America due to various factors, including a robust research and development architecture. The United States and Canada are the primary countries with a robust infrastructure for research and development. This is a collection of world-class universities, research institutes, and biotech companies responsible for developing synthetic biology.

Furthermore, the region’s research and technological development is greatly facilitated by substantial investments and increasing funding in synthetic biology and biotechnology from both the public and private sectors. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Ginkgo Bioworks, and Amyris, Inc. are among the most prominent vendors in North America.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid development due to the rapid expansion of R&D capabilities and economic growth. At present, Asia-Pacific is making significant investments in enhancing its research capabilities and expanding its research and development competencies.

Modern laboratories and research capabilities are being developed by nations such as South Korea, Japan, and China, contributing to synthetic biology advancements. Additionally, the market is expanding due to government initiatives and funding. The government supports market growth through subsidies, funding programs, and other initiatives. The market in the region is experiencing substantial growth due to these factors.

Synthetic Biology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Tool (Oligonucleotides and Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technologies Kits, Synthetic Cells, Chassis Organisms, Xeno-Nucleic Acids), By Application (Medical Application, Pharmaceuticals, Drug Discovery and Therapeutics, Artificial Tissue and Tissue Regeneration, Industrial Applications, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Applications), By Technology (Gene Synthesis, Genome Engineering, Sequencing, Bioinformatics, Site-directed Mutagenesis, Cloning, Measurement and Modelling, Microfluidics, Nanotechnology), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034





List of the prominent players in the Synthetic Biology Market:

Genentech Inc. (U.S.)

Sorenson Genomics LLC (U.S.)

Abbott Molecular (U.S.)

Bayer Diagnostics (U.S.)

Genomic Health (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Ginkgo Bioworks (US)

Amyris (US)

Precigen Inc. (US)

GenScript (China)

Twist Bioscience (US)

Synthetic Genomics (US)

Codexis Inc. (US)

Synthego (US)

Creative Enzymes (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Bota Biosciences Inc. (China)

Creative Biogene (US)

Enbiotix Inc. (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

New England Biolabs (US)

Pareto Bio Inc. (US)

Others

The Synthetic Biology Market is segmented as follows:

By Tool

Oligonucleotides and Synthetic DNA

Enzymes

Cloning Technologies Kits

Synthetic Cells

Chassis Organisms

Xeno-Nucleic Acids

By Application

Medical Application

Pharmaceuticals

Drug Discovery and Therapeutics

Artificial Tissue and Tissue Regeneration

Industrial Applications

Food & Agriculture

Environmental Applications

By Technology

Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Site-directed Mutagenesis

Cloning

Measurement and Modelling

Microfluidics

Nanotechnology

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

