ESET, San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego Join Forces to Host Cybersecurity Workshop for Middle Schoolers

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced a collaboration with the Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego (BGCGSD) to provide an opportunity for San Diego middle school youth to learn about cybersecurity skills, safety, risks and potential careers the field.

According to CISA’s January 2023 report “Protecting Our Future: Partnering to Safeguard K–12 organizations from Cybersecurity Threats,” many K-12 schools lack the resources to implement comprehensive cybersecurity programs.

“ESET is committed to empowering San Diego youth with the skills and knowledge to stay safe online,” said Marissa Pitchford, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, ESET North America. “Through our longstanding relationship with both the Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego we aim to close cybersecurity education gaps and help keep our community safe from cyber threats.”

The Event

On Thursday, February 27th, 100 middle school students will participate in cybersecurity workshops led by San Diego cybersecurity professionals. The educational event will be held from 2:00-4:30pm at Rincon Middle School, 925 Lehner Ave, Escondido, California. Workshops include sessions on cyber hygiene and online safety, and gamified cybersecurity skills training using the popular, hands-on video game program, World of Haiku. Volunteers will also help build awareness about the interests and skillsets that make good cyber professionals and how to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

“ESET has been a valuable partner for the BGCGSD and are invested in improving the lives of young people,” said Michelle Malin, COO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. “As a recent partner in our annual Back 2 School Drive, ESET donated a free one-year security license and a cyber-safety parental guide with each of the 2,000 backpacks empowering local families in San Diego to navigate the digital world safely and confidently.”

Leading the workshops will be cybersecurity professionals volunteering their time from ESET, INDUS, Booz Allen, Yahoo!, Aira, Rice University/Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) San Diego, NVIDIA/National University, San Diego Gas & Electric/WiCyS San Diego, ASML, and the San Diego County Credit Union.

“We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with ESET,” said Lisa Easterly, President & CEO of the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE). “CCOE mobilizes businesses, academia, and government in the region, and ESET’s support has been instrumental in inspiring the next generation of cyber warriors and educating local SMBs and vulnerable communities to foster a more secure digital community for all San Diegans.”

