Workplace Options’ Psychological Safety Study Reveals Alarming Trends in Workplace Stress and Conflict Worldwide

The modern workplace is at a crossroads. Rising employee stress, escalating political tensions, and increasing performance pressure are reshaping organizations worldwide. The global industry leader in employee engagement and empowerment, Workplace Options, and the WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness, released its annual Psychological Safety Study. The study's results reveal how employees, across 18 countries, are struggling in ways that, if left unaddressed, could define the future of work for generations to come.

“Company leaders and people managers face an urgent question: Will they create a psychologically safe and engaged workforce, or will they perpetuate a culture of stress and instability,” said Alan King, President and CEO, Workplace Options (WPO). “Psychological safety—the belief that employees can express themselves without fear of negative consequences—is no longer just a workplace perk. It is a business necessity.”

Psychological Safety: A Global Imperative

The WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness Psychological Safety Study shows that stress, conflict, and performance struggles dominate workplace concerns worldwide.

Key findings include:

Workplace stress ranks as the top concern in nearly every country studied.

concern in nearly every country studied. Conflict at work is a widespread issue , particularly in China, France, and Japan.

, particularly in China, France, and Japan. Performance pressure is rising globally , with employees citing struggles to meet expectations.

, with employees citing struggles to meet expectations. Young adults are experiencing burnout—raising alarms about the future of workforce wellbeing.

“Our study is a wake-up call. If organizations do not prioritize psychological safety now, the next generation will enter a workforce defined by stress, conflict, and disengagement,” said Dr. Kennette Thigpen Harris, LCSW. “Millennials have entered decision-making roles, the opportunity to build a workplace culture defined by trust, respect, collaboration, and wellbeing has never been more urgent.”

What Makes This Study Different?

Unlike surveys, The WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness Psychological Safety Study is based on real, anonymized conversations between employees and clinicians. This human-centered approach uncovers the raw emotions, fears, and challenges employees are feeling—providing business leaders with real insights to drive meaningful change.

Why This Matters for Businesses

Organizations that fail to address psychological safety often experience:

Higher turnover rates as employees seek workplaces that prioritize their mental health and wellbeing.

as employees seek workplaces that prioritize their mental health and wellbeing. Declining productivity due to unresolved workplace conflicts and stress.

due to unresolved workplace conflicts and stress. A disengaged workforce, where employees feel unheard and unsupported.



A Call to Action for Leaders

The findings from Workplace Options’ Psychological Safety Study serve as a critical blueprint for leaders navigating today’s global workplace challenges.

A Global Comparison of Workplace Issues

This study offers comprehensive insights from 18 countries, using human-centered perspectives and data.

Country Top Workplace Concerns Australia Workplace Stress, Conflicts at Work, Performance Issues Belgium Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Career Change/Transition Canada Workplace stress, Conflicts at Work, Performance Issues China Conflict at Work. Workplace Stress, Career Change/Transition Costa Rica Workplace Stress, Performance Issues, Conflict at Work France Conflict at Work Workplace Stress Career Change/Transition Germany Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues India Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues Indonesia Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues Ireland Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues Italy Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues Japan Conflict at Work, Workplace Stress, Workplace Bullying/Harassment Mexico Workplace Stress, Performance Issues, Conflict at Work Portugal Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues Singapore Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues United Arab Emirates Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Career Change/Transition United Kingdom Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues United States Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues

