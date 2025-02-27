Nanterre, 27 February 2025

COFIROUTE successfully issued an 8-year €650 million bond

COFIROUTE has successfully issued a €650 million bond due to mature in March 2033 and carrying an annual coupon of 3.125%.

With an oversubscription ratio of 2.8x, the bond issue reflects the market’s trust in the company’s credit ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A-, stable outlook).

Performed under its EMTN programme, this issue enables COFIROUTE to extend its average debt maturity in good conditions, considering the current situation in the credit market.

The joint bookrunners for the deal were Crédit Agricole CIB and Société Générale (Global Coordinators), BBVA, CIC, HSBC, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, SMBC, Standard Chartered and UniCredit.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment