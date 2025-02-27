PRESS RELEASE: Bigben Interactive HK Ltd. is proud to announce a new licensing agreement with BBC Studios for the beloved show Bluey

Press Release – February 27th, 2025

An interactive luminous alarm clock to plunge you into the world of the global animated TV phenomenon!

Bigben Interactive HK Ltd. is proud to announce a new licensing agreement with BBC Studios for the beloved show Bluey. Building on its success on France Televisions and continuing to win hearts across Europe, Bluey dominates the youth segment on France 5 and the show was n°1 on the 4-10yo segment in 20241 with an audience share peak at 49% on Dec 5th2. Bluey was also the n°1 program on France TV/Okoo digital platforms in 20243.

The popularity of Bluey continues to grow, supported by the tremendous momentum of the various toy retailers in France in 2024. Bluey's popularity, bolstered by increased visibility and unifying initiatives, confirms its licensed products are becoming a must-have for fans of the hit TV series. Bluey is #3 best-selling license in the PS Figures/Playsets & Accessories subclass in 2024 in France.4

A product in keeping with the Bluey spirit

Bigben is committed to offering a product that is both innovative and interactive, with an appealing design that is faithful to the world of Bluey. Designed to accompany children on a daily basis, this alarm clock/nightlight will offer immersive functions and be easy to use, perfectly meeting the expectations of families.

Alain Falc, President of Bigben Group, said:

‘‘We are delighted to be working with BBC Studios on this project. The caring and happy world of Bluey and Bingo has inspired our design teams to create a fun and engaging interactive alarm clock & night light. Easy to use, it’s perfect for the kiddos, featuring a unique design that stays true to the hugely popular animated series.’

With a retail launch scheduled for the second half of 2025, this new Bigben product promises to become a must-have for Bluey fans and their families.

About Bigben

A leading player in the digital entertainment industry, Bigben applies its know-how through a synergy of strategic activities deployed in the Mobile and Audio sectors. The audio segment, a historical pillar of the Group's business, occupies a special place in Bigben's catalogue, with models that are among the most popular with mass retailers. At the same time, in 2019, the Bigben Group created the NACON final, grouping together activities related to Gaming (Video games/gaming accessories). Information: www.bigben-group.com

About BLUEY™

The series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government. BBC Studios Kids & Family hold the global distribution and merchandise rights.

In Australia, the show is broadcast on ABC. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios Brands & Licensing

The BBC Studios Brands & Licensing division is the driving force in extending BBC Studios IP through innovative brand extensions, fostering deep fan engagement worldwide. Partnering our iconic brands - including Doctor Who and Bluey - with the world’s biggest brands, promoters, and publishers, ignites the imagination of fans and creates memorable brand-fame moments. Our diverse portfolio spans consumer products, live entertainment, gaming, and publishing, while BBC Studios Digital drives over 1 billion views per month, offering advertising and branded content opportunities. Supported by award-winning teams, we focus on finding visionary opportunities to enhance global brand impact and digital growth.

1 Source: Glance / Médiamétrie / Médiamat France Time Shifted Viewing: Live + VOSDAL + 7 Days. 1st Jan – Dec 31 2024. Kids programme only, movies excluded. Ranked by best episode on Ratings (000) then Market Share (%) among Children 4-10. All day

2 Source: RestitTV Médiamat classique audiences veille

3 Source: Médiamétrie eStat

4 Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service, France, Jan-Dec 2024, Value sales €

