AMA: Exclusive Distribution Agreement Signed Between AMA, Drone Act, and Scopex

Exclusive Distribution Agreement Signed

Between AMA, Drone Act, and Scopex

AMA and Drone Act are pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Scopex for their new product, SEEALL SURICATE, a next-generation perimeter surveillance system. Specializing in the distribution of cutting-edge security and defense equipment, Scopex will oversee the commercialization of this innovation.

The SEEALL SURICATE is a mobile device equipped with a telescopic mast, high-precision radars, and powerful PTZ cameras. It integrates the latest advancements in embedded artificial intelligence and deployable drones. Its autonomous architecture enables proactive and predictive surveillance, capable of anticipating, analyzing, and responding to threats in real-time.

The AI locally processes video data to generate relevant alerts while significantly reducing false positives. Operators or monitoring personnel can observe and interact in real-time from a PC, smartphone, or tablet, with the option to share access with site managers, law enforcement, and emergency response teams.

A Future-Oriented Solution for Predictive Surveillance

The SEEALL SURICATE stands out with its key advantages:

Sovereignty : Data protection with independent and controlled technology .

: Data protection with independent and controlled technology Continuous Improvement : The embedded AI systematically reduces false positives.

: The embedded AI systematically reduces false positives. Customization : A solution tailored to the specific needs of each site .

: A solution tailored to the specific needs of each site Predictive Surveillance : Proactive analysis to anticipate threats .

: Proactive analysis to anticipate threats 24/7 Security : Uninterrupted monitoring with a resilient autonomous infrastructure.

: Uninterrupted monitoring with a resilient autonomous infrastructure. Training & Support: Comprehensive support with remote maintenance and technical assistance.

A Strategic Collaboration

The exclusive distribution agreement between AMA, Drone Act, and Scopex marks a major milestone in the deployment strategy of this innovative technology integrating AI algorithms.

The Key Role of Partners

AMA brings its expertise in developing productivity solutions, interactive collaboration, and secure AI-powered communication. Its proficiency in intelligent data collection and critical information management ensures optimal interoperability between SEEALL SURICATE and existing security systems.

Drone Act, a specialist in designing and manufacturing custom drones for professionals, is the creator of the SEEALL SURICATE concept. The company has developed an interconnected, autonomous, and intelligent solution perfectly suited to the surveillance and reconnaissance needs of the defense and security sectors.

Through this alliance, AMA and Drone Act are combining their expertise to deliver an innovative, reliable, and high-performance surveillance system, with Scopex handling distribution for Security and Defense professionals.

About AMA

AMA is a developer of secure productivity applications designed to empower connected field workers. We use cutting-edge technologies such as Assisted Reality (aR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to facilitate collaboration, simplify the collection of relevant data and enhance knowledge sharing.

We are proud to be B Corp certified, in recognition of our commitment to the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Our commitment to excellence is also evidenced by our ISO27001 certification, guaranteeing the highest level of information security management.

Our global presence enables us to support our customers in all time zones and regions of the world, offering constant support and tailored expertise, wherever you are.

AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN GB00BNKGZC51- mnemonic ALAMA).

About Drone Act

Founded in 2015 by Vincent Muller, Drone Act is a Brittany-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of customized drones for the civilian and military sectors.

The company benefits from recognized expertise in defense and security, and works with major players such as Thales, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, the French Ministry of the Interior....

Drone Act stands out for its ability to respond to specific needs with drones adapted to surveillance, security and specialized intervention missions. The company is also recognized for the innovation of its SkeyeHook grappling drone, designed in partnership with the FORFUSCO marine commandos in Lorient, a unique drone used in special maritime operations for its fast, secure grappling system.

In 2025, Drone Act will enter a new strategic phase, industrializing its products to manufacture small and medium series of UAVs, to meet growing demand and strengthen its market presence.

About Scopex

For over 30 years, SCOPEX has been providing cutting-edge equipment in the following fields:

Operations on explosive devices (EOD, C-IED, demining)

Tactical intervention (SWAT operators, special forces, etc.)

Perimeter protection of sites against intrusions or attacks from land, sea, or air





SCOPEX is a partner of internationally renowned manufacturers, with whom it maintains relationships based on the promotion of excellent products and customer satisfaction.

With its extensive experience and the expertise of its personnel, SCOPEX has the required qualities to offer its clients:

Products adapted to operational requirements, thanks to a thorough understanding of their needs

New, innovative, and high-quality equipment, through continuous technology monitoring

Support for the use and maintenance of the products it sells

A responsive and high-quality after-sales service

Press Contact AMA

Marie-Anne Denis

Phone : +33 699 861 964

marieanne.denis@amaxperteye.com Press Contact Drone Act

Estelle Tidu

Phone. +33 297 729 792

estelle.tidu@drone-act.com Press Contact Scopex

Ophélie Juin

Tel. +33 257 940 060

Ophelie.juin@scopex.fr

