Deadline Alert: FMC Corporation (FMC) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 14, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired FMC Corporation (“FMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMC) securities between November 16, 2023 and February 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR FMC INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 4, 2025, after the market closed, FMC released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, revealing that it had missed its previously announced full fiscal year revenue guidance as well as consensus estimates. FMC explained “growth was below [the Company’s] expectations as [it] learned during the quarter that customers in many countries sought to hold significantly less inventory than they have historically.” The Company also provided a Full Year 2025 outlook, disclosing that it expects revenue to remain essentially flat due to “weaker demand in the channel as customers in many countries prioritize holding lower-than-historical levels of inventory.” In an earnings call held the same day, the Company disclosed it “need[s] to significantly lower FMC inventory in the channel much beyond what we were expecting.”

On this news, FMC’s stock price fell $18.12, or 33.5%, to close at $35.92 per share on February 5, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s channel management initiatives were not progressing as represented; (2) that, faced with pricing pressure, the Company had made the decision not to compete on prices and instead walk away from sales opportunities; (3) that, as a result, the Company had inflated inventory in the channels in “LATAM, including Brazil, Asia, including India, as well as Canada and Eastern Europe;” and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FMC securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 14, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

