



February 27, 2025

Announcement no. 03

Strengthening of Investor Focus – BioPorto enters Market Maker Agreement with Danske Bank & appoints New Head of Investor Relations

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, February 27, 2025, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S CVR-no. 17500317 (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), today announced that it has entered into a Market Maker Agreement with Danske Bank and appoints Hanne Søgaard as Head of Investor Relations.

Market Maker Agreement with Danske Bank

BioPorto has entered a market maker agreement with Danske bank effective 1 March 2025. The purpose of the Market Maker scheme is to create liquidity on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the listed share and can be summarized as follows:

Danske Bank commits to continuously facilitate trading in the BioPorto shares by quoting prices, within a range considered acceptable, on either the buy or sell side in the market.

Danske Bank's quotation is made without BioPorto's interference

Purchases/sales are at Danske Bank's expense and risk

Appointment of Hanne Søgaard as Head of Investor Relations

Further, as part of BioPorto’ s continuous commitment to strengthen the Investor focus and promoting Investor Relations activities within the local investor community, the Company is pleased to announce that, effective 1 March 2025, Hanne Søgaard will join BioPorto as the Company’s new Head of Investor Relations.

Hanne brings extensive experience within Investor Relations and financial communication, having previously led Nykredit's Investor Relations and ESG initiatives. With a strong background in financial analysis and communication from her roles at Nykredit, Juristernes og Økonomernes Pensionskasse, Danske Markets, Skandia Pension, and Alm. Brand Forsikring, Hanne is well-suited to enhance our Investor Relations efforts communicating and engaging with investors on our strategy and helping drive our strategic goals forward.

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO of BioPorto, comments: "I am very pleased to welcome Hanne to our team. Her expertise and dedication will significantly strengthen our Investor Relations function, fostering greater transparency and a much stronger presence within our current investor community. Hanne will be instrumental in enhancing our communication with our current as well as potential new investors. This strategic addition is a testament to our commitment to continuously enhancing focus on our investors maintaining an open and effective dialogue. Furthermore, our market maker agreement with Danske Bank is set to enhance the liquidity of our shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, providing our investors with an improved trading experience.”

To receive BioPorto’s Company Announcements, Press Releases, Newsletters and other business relevant information, please sign up on https://bioporto.com/investor-contact/.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto





BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

