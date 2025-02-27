FTAI AVIATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against FTAI Aviation Ltd. - FTAI

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 18, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against FTAI Aviation Ltd. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: FTAI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between July 23, 2024 and January 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

FTAI investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-ftai/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

FTAI and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 15, 2025, Muddy Waters Research reported that, among other things, “FTAI materially manipulates its financials” by “exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business”, “misleading investors by presenting whole engine sales as individual module sales”, “inflating Aerospace Products’ EBITDA margins by means of over-depreciation in the leasing segment”, and “engaging in channel stuffing.” On this news, the price of FTAI’s stock fell over 24%, to close at $116.08 per share on January 15, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Shannahan v. FTAI Aviation Ltd., et al., No. 25-cv-541.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.