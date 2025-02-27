Rocket Launcher Supercharges Memecoin Creation with Rocket Fuel and Community Voting

London, UK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Launcher, the leading platform for seamless meme coin creation and launch on Solana and TON, is rolling out a major update featuring Rocket Fuel. This points-based program rewards users with an upcoming token airdrop, fostering active community engagement. This update introduces several new features designed to empower users and enhance participation across the ecosystem.

Rocket Launcher is evolving beyond a simple token creation tool. Users can now generate memecoins based on successful market trends and participate in an interactive ecosystem. A community voting system has also been introduced, enabling users to support and influence which memecoins receive funding and launch priority.

“This update is a game-changer for the memecoin community,” said Wasabi, CEO of Rocket Launcher. “By integrating Rocket Fuel and community-driven voting, we are giving users more control over the future of memecoins while ensuring the most promising projects receive the support they need to succeed.”

A groundbreaking aspect of this update is the free launch program for users who generate memecoins but lack the funds to deploy them. Rocket Launcher will fully fund the launch, granting the creator 1% of the total token supply, while covering all costs associated with deployment.

Memecoin selection for launch is now determined by Rocket Fuel voting, where users vote for their favorite memecoins. Every 48 hours, Rocket Launcher funds and launches the winning token, ensuring that the most popular projects gain traction.

For details on how to earn Rocket Fuel points and participate in voting, visit Rocket Launcher’s official X and Telegram channels.

About Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher is a smart contract-based token creator that allows anyone to generate tokens on Solana without any coding experience. Users can customize token attributes such as supply, name, symbol, description, and image—all at a fraction of the cost compared to other options, thanks to Rocket Launcher’s advanced automation technology. By leveraging AI and automation, Rocket Launcher offers the fastest and most cost-efficient way to bring memecoins to life, making token creation more accessible than ever.

To learn more, visit Rocket Launcher Website.

