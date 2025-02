Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms Directory 2025: Access to Over 500 Firms and Thousands of Partners

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Directory of Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms 2025 brings together both venture capital and private equity investors involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices. This edition has been extensively updated, offering valuable, current, and detailed information to individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses worldwide. The new edition is the most current, comprehensive picture of this dynamic industry to date.

All company profiles include specific data that creates a detailed picture of the firm and its investment parameters. This database offers direct access to over 500 firms and thousands of partners with detailed contact information and extensive data on investment and funds. The Directory provided accurate information on:

Firm Name, Address, Phone & Fax Numbers

Managing Partners with their Degrees, Directorships & Professional Background

Satellite Offices

E-Mail and Website Addresses

Mission Statement

Average & Minimum Investments

Fund Size

Investment Criteria/Stage Preferences

Industry Preferences & Geographic Preferences

Portfolio Companies

Other Locations

Categories of industries included in this Directory are:

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biopharmaceuticals

Bulk Pharmaceuticals

Drug Development

Drug Delivery

OTC/Healthcare Products

Clinical Research

Research & Development

Therapeutics

Life Sciences

Medical Technology

The Directory of Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms 2025 will enable you to:

Find Firms that are specifically interested in their industry group.

Search for Firms that match the investment level they need. From $200,000 to $50 million, you'll be able to generate a list to match your requirements.

Find which Venture Capital Firms have funded specific companies.

The companies are arranged alphabetically by name with multiple offices of the same firm listed alphabetically by city. Indexes include Company Names; Industry Preference; Executives; and Geographical.

Covering all of Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. This new edition offers a valuable resource to those needing to research the pharmaceutical investment community worldwide.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybs3c8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.