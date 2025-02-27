Sutter Health Announces Accreditation for Two New OB/Gyn Residency Programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Health received national accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education for its first-ever obstetrics-gynecology physician residency programs. These are the latest graduate medical education tracks for the integrated, not-for-profit health system that will significantly help expand access to high-quality care and distinguish the organization as a best place to practice medicine, conduct research, learn and receive care.

“Our system remains on pace to become one of the largest community-based health care training institutions in Northern California,” said Lindsay Mazotti, M.D., Sutter Health’s chief medical officer of medical education and science. “We are expanding our graduate medical education footprint to train and graduate 1,000 resident and fellow physicians each year by 2030, and each year thereafter. Our vision for graduate medical education at Sutter is to develop compassionate, collaborative, diverse and innovative physician leaders who deliver the highest quality care and enhance the health of the patients and communities we serve.”

The obstetrics-gynecology physician residency programs will be available at Sutter Roseville Medical Center in Roseville, Calif., as well as at Sutter’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in the East Bay area. Each location offers a dynamic setting for resident physicians interested in the field. Under the guidance of board-certified clinicians, physician residents will learn obstetrics care, labor and delivery, maternal-fetal medicine, minimally invasive and cancer surgery, urogynecology, family planning as well as reproductive endocrinology and infertility services. Through outpatient clinic services, physician residents will also gain experience offering patients preventive medicine support.

“Our knowledgeable, experienced doctors and care teams will train and guide these resident physicians to address critical women’s health needs where they continually learn and elevate care and its delivery with confidence and compassion,” said Isabelle Cohen, M.D., an obstetrician-gynecologist who will oversee the physician residents at Sutter’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center as program director.

“We anticipate developing a program that, under the supervision and mentorship of our highly skilled clinicians, instills confidence in our physician residents regarding essential women's health competencies, enabling them to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to their patients regardless of need,” added Mikio Nihira, M.D., an obstetrician-gynecologist who will supervise the physician residents as program director in Roseville.

Recruitment of the OB/Gyn resident physicians will begin September 2025 via the National Residency Match Program. Seven resident physicians will arrive in July 2026, with three at Sutter Roseville and four at Sutter’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.

For more information about Sutter Health’s growing graduate medical education programs, visit www.suttermd.com/education/gme.