Toll Brothers Announces New Community Now Open at George's Ranch in Boerne, Texas

BOERNE, Texas, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its newest San Antonio-area community, Toll Brothers at George's Ranch in Boerne, Texas. A grand opening event unveiling the brand new, professionally designed model home will be held at the community this Saturday, March 1 from 11am to 2pm at 113 Telling Wind in Boerne.

Toll Brothers at George’s Ranch is a tranquil community featuring one-acre home sites. Home buyers can choose from an array of expansive single- and two-story home designs ranging from 3,198 to 5,300 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. These elegant home designs showcase distinctive architecture, bright and airy interiors, stylish outdoor living spaces, and many desirable options including lofts, offices, and flex rooms.





“We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at George's Ranch to the Boerne community,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. “With our exceptional home designs, spacious home sites, and prime location nearby everyday conveniences, this community offers a unique combination of luxury and tranquility that is perfect for families and individuals seeking their dream home in the Texas Hill Country.”

Residents of Toll Brothers at George's Ranch will have the opportunity to attend Cibolo Creek Elementary, Capt. Mark T. Voss Middle, and Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High Schools, located within the esteemed Boerne Independent School District. The community is also just minutes from shopping, fine dining, and entertainment in Boerne.

Homes within Toll Brothers at George's Ranch are priced starting at $989,995. For more information on Toll Brothers at George's Ranch, prospective home buyers are invited to call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

