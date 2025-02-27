Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity To Build a New Luxury Home at Weslyn Park in Sunbridge

ST. CLOUD, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to build a new home at Weslyn Park in Sunbridge, an exclusive community in St. Cloud, Florida with convenient access to Downtown Orlando. Only three quick move-in homes remain available for sale in the community, with pricing from $819,995 and move-in dates as early as April 2025.

Weslyn Park offers single-family homes with Designer Appointed Features to suit every lifestyle. Home designs feature open floor plans, spacious living areas, and well-appointed kitchens. Smart home features include keyless front entry lock, Wi-Fi thermostat, and Wi-Fi garage control.





Residents enjoy an array of activities within the community including a community garden, playground, walking trails, gathering lawn, green spaces, and a future swimming pool. Weslyn Park is conveniently located in the highly rated Osceola County School District. Major highways are easily accessible from Weslyn Park, offering homeowners access to Downtown Orlando, area attractions, beaches, and Lake Nona.

“We invite home buyers to tour Weslyn Park in Sunbridge before it is too late,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “This community offers exceptional home sites, and easy access to top-rated schools, shopping, and dining.”

Only three homes remain available at Weslyn Park in Sunbridge. The Bunnell home design is a two-story home featuring 3,158 square feet of living space with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a three-car garage. The Larue model offers 2,813 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in a single-story design, also with a three-car garage.

Weslyn Park is located at 2944 Scout Street in St. Cloud. For more information on the final homes available for sale in this community, visit TollBrothers.com/FL or call 877-431-0444.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

