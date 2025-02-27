Facephi Unveils "Know Your Passenger" (KYP) at IATA’s World Data Symposium

Facephi Unveils "Know Your Passenger" (KYP) to Unlock Seamless Air Travel with Digital Identity at IATA’s World Data Symposium

KYP enables the customisation of all processes ​in a 100% secure digital environment; integrating verifiable credentials, advanced biometrics, and digital wallets to enhance security and streamline the passenger experience.

Following the success of its digital travel trial between Hong Kong and Narita (Tokyo), KYP enables seamless air travel without physical credentials.

Imagine traveling the world without a physical passport.





Dublin, February 27th, 2025 - Facephi Biometría, SA (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI) (“Facephi” or the “Company”), a Spanish tech leader in global digital identity protection and verification, is showcasing its Know Your Passenger (KYP) solution to revolutionize air travel at IATA’s World Data Symposium (WDS) in Dublin on February 26th and 27th, 2025.

It follows the success of Facephi’s digital travel test, conducted last November, in collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and other companies, that enabled travelers to complete a round trip between Hong Kong and Narita (Tokyo) without the need for physical credentials, marking a pivotal step toward the future of 100% digital air travel.

At IATA’s World Data Symposium, Facephi will showcase how KYP is setting new standards in seamless passenger experiences. This solution enhances security, while streamlining travel, eliminating the need for physical documents, and offering a faster, contactless, and highly efficient journey.

Key Features of KYP:

Seamless digital onboarding: Verified identity before arriving at the airport​. Experience adapted to each passenger​. The passenger controls how and when to share their data.

Phishing-resistant authentication: A secure, passwordless, and friction-free experience with Strong Customer Authentication (SCA).

Compliance with global standards: Meeting eIDAS, ICAO, and other regulatory requirements.





Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi, commented: “With KYP, Facephi reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of digital travel, working alongside key industry partners to unlock the potential of seamless air travel through digital identity. Imagine traveling the world without a physical passport.”

To learn more about this cutting-edge solution, download the guide: digitalidentity.facephi.com/digital-air-travel

About Facephi



Facephi is a technology company specializing in the protection and verification of digital identity, renowned for its focus on security and data integrity. Its solutions are designed to create safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes, prevent identity theft, and ensure the ethical treatment of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 25+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

More information and contact

Investors: Facephi – antoniojorge@facephi.com

