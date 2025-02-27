South Africa's Accounting Industry 2025: Growth, Challenges & ESG Auditing Trends - Shortage of Skilled Accountants & Auditors Poses Challenges for South Africa's Finance Sector

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Industry in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the accounting sector in South Africa includes information on the size and state of the sector, and issues such as reputational damage and measures to strengthen governance and oversight, compliance, public sector financial management and the shortage of professionals. There is information on opportunities, key trends, notable players, corporate actions, and influencing factors including the economic environment, environmental issues and technology and innovation. The report includes profiles of 19 companies including major players such as Deloitte, EY, PwC, KPMG, BDO, Forvis Mazars and BDO, and public entities such as the Auditor-General.
Introduction
- Despite significant challenges, including high-profile financial scandals that have tarnished its reputation, the accounting sector continues to perform a critical role in safeguarding the financial integrity of institutions.
- Measures to strengthen oversight and ensure accountability are helping to restore confidence in the profession.
- The retention of accountants and auditors remains a concern.
- Companies are increasingly using accounting technologies, including AI, to improve efficiencies.
- Although the sector remains under pressure, there are indications that demand for accounting services is increasing.
Market Trends
- Accountants are increasingly taking up opportunities as business consultants and advisors.
- Accounting firms are increasingly using technology to automate financial data processing to lower costs and improve productivity.
- Firms are increasingly implementing interventions to retain top employees.
- Focus on ESG auditing.
- Regulatory changes are aimed at improving audit quality, transparency, corporate governance, and auditor independence.
Market Opportunities
- Automating routine processes.
- Business consulting and business advisory services in areas like financial planning, risk management, and compliance.
- Providing specialised accounting and advisory services in areas such as ESG reporting, forensic auditing, and business restructuring and business rescue.
- Technological advancements are creating possibilities for greater innovation and efficiency.
Market Challenges
- Fraud, financial irregularities and the continuing decline in the quality of accounting in the public sector.
- The sector's high level of exposure to financial crimes, resulting in reputational damage, lower levels of trust in the industry and increased regulatory scrutiny, with many young professionals reluctant to enter or remain in the profession.
- The shortage of skilled professionals, notably auditors, with a growing number emigrating or choosing other career paths. The shortage is compounded by low pass rates for the professional board exams.
Market Outlook
- The sector is grappling with reputational damage, an evolving regulatory landscape, technological disruption and a shrinking pool of accountants and auditors.
- These challenges also present opportunities for renewal and growth.
- Demand for ESG auditing is expected to increase significantly and be a key driver of growth over the medium-term.
- There are growth opportunities in areas such as forensic auditing, business restructuring and business rescue.
- Automation and AI are set to play an increasingly prominent role, improving productivity, efficiency and profitability.
- Stronger regulatory oversight and a focus on the need for ethical, transparent and accountable reporting will continue to support sector recovery.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. Labour
6.3. Environmental Issues
6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.5. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
COMPANY PROFILES
- Auditor-General South Africa
- Baker Tilly Greenwoods Chartered Accountants
- BDO South Africa Inc
- Crowe JHB
- Deloitte South Africa
- Ernst and Young Inc
- Exceed (Cape Town) Inc
- Forvis Mazars
- KPMG Inc
- LDP Chartered Accountants and Auditors Inc
- Moore South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Nolands Inc
- PKF South Africa (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc
- RSM South Africa Inc
- SAB & T Chartered Accountants Inc
- SizweNtsalubaGobodo Grant Thornton Inc
- Theron du Plessis Durbanville Inc
- Tuffias Sandberg
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m57fh5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.