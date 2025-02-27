Press release

Ecully, February 27, 2025 – 6.30 p.m.

Spineway marks its return to Arab Health 2025

with new distribution agreements

Spineway, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, took part in the 2025 edition of the Arab Health trade fair, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 27 to 30, 2025. This unmissable event for the medical sector in the Middle East offered Spineway the chance to strengthen its presence in the region and expand its distribution network.

Strategic participation and fruitful meetings

During the four days of the event, Spineway organized around twenty meetings with its current distributors and prospective customers from around fifteen Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

These strategic meetings allowed Spineway to consolidate existing relationships, to establish new contacts and to discuss business opportunities for 2025. The event also provided an opportunity to showcase Distimp and Spine Innovations products for the first time at Arab Health, reinforcing Spineway's position as a key player in the field of innovative technologies for spine surgery.

Flagship products and promising prospects

Spineway’s ESP (viscoelastic disc prosthesis line) and VEOS (posterior fixation line) solutions were of particular interest to the attending professionals, confirming the relevance and attractiveness of the Group’s technologies.

Its presence at Arab Health 2025 enabled Spineway to meet distributors from the Middle East, to present its new solutions for attracting new business, and to open discussions with new distributors in countries where the Group is not yet present.

Agreements under negotiation and upcoming business opportunities

Arab Health 2025 proved to be a promising event for Spineway, with two new contracts with distributors in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia currently being finalized, opening up new prospects for growth once the approvals have been obtained. Advanced discussions are now also underway with prospects in new countries in Asia and Africa.

With a remarkable response at this key Middle Eastern trade show and promising commercial opportunities, Spineway confirms its commitment to developing innovative solutions to position itself as a leading player in spine surgery.

Next event :

March 24, 2025 – 2024 annual results

