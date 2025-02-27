Peru Smart Factory Market Forecast 2025, with Rockwell Automation, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell, Yokogawa Electric, Emerson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, General Electric, KUKA & FANUC

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru Smart Factory Market | Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, Companies, Value, Size, Industry, Forecast & Revenue: Market Forecast By Types, By Verticals And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Peru's smart factory market has grown significantly, driven by substantial investments in the mining and automotive sectors. Key advancements in automation, IoT, and AI have enhanced operational efficiency and safety. As Peru continues to modernize its industries, supported by government initiatives, it is poised to become a competitive player in global manufacturing.



According to the research, Peru's Smart Factory Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024-2030F. Peru's industrial landscape is rapidly transforming with the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies such as automation, AI, IoT, and big data analytics.

Significant investments, particularly in the mining sector, are driving this change, with over $20 billion allocated between 2019 and 2023 to projects such as the $5.3 billion Quellaveco copper mine expansion. Government initiatives, including the National Policy for Technological Innovation and the Power Supply 4.0 Project, are supporting this digital shift by modernizing energy infrastructure and fostering innovation.



As a result, Peru's mining sector is set to enhance productivity and maintain global competitiveness through advanced technologies. Despite these advancements, Peru's mining sector faces challenges due to political instability and lack of investment, which have led to the stagnation of major projects. This stagnation could limit the demand for smart factory solutions in mining, potentially hindering the overall Peruvian smart factory market growth.

Industrial sensors are expected to grow faster in the coming years owing to the adoption of Industry 4.0 and the increasing digitization of Manufacturing processes, which have significantly heightened the demand for industrial sensors, critical for collecting real-time data.

Moreover, ongoing innovations in sensor technology, including miniaturisation, improved accuracy, and reduced costs, make these devices more accessible and attractive for various applications.

The mining sector acquired the majority of the revenues in Peru smart factory market due to substantial investments in automation technologies aimed at enhancing efficiency and safety.

Mining contributes approximately 10% to Peru's GDP, reflecting its critical role in the national economy.

The sector has significantly increased spending on advanced systems like PLCs and DCS to optimize operations.

