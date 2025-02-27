Dorian LPG’s Drive Toward Sustainability (Part II)

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link has been working with Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) to highlight the company’s continuous commitment to sustainability as a critical factor in optimizing operational efficiency and shareholder value.

This latest update focuses on the integration of Sofar Ocean’s Wayfinder platform to optimize fleet performance and reduce emissions. With real-time weather data and adaptive ship models, Dorian LPG has enhanced its operational efficiency, achieving savings and improving its environmental footprint.

Mr. Peter Hadjipateras, Chief Information, Security & Sustainability Officer at Dorian LPG stated:

“We view weather routing and route optimization as core pillars in our efforts to save fuel and decarbonize both our fleet and the industry. Over the years, we have evaluated several leading routing software solutions, and subjected Sofar’s Wayfinder platform to an intensive 18-month trial. We have watched their product mature into a best-in-class routing algorithm, supported by what we believe is the finest proprietary weather network available and a user-friendly interface. We are highly appreciative of the approach Sofar Ocean has taken and look forward to continuing our cooperation as it is a key lever in our decarbonization strategy. These results highlight the potential of leveraging advanced technologies to enhance both operational performance and sustainability efforts.”

To read the whole article please click: https://capitallink.com/press/lpg022725.pdf

About Dorian LPG Ltd.

Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) is a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs that transport liquefied petroleum gas globally. Our fleet currently consists of twenty-five modern VLGCs, including twenty ECO VLGCs and four dual-fuel ECO VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

For additional information, you may visit the website: www.dorianlpg.com .

