The Future of the Watch Industry: Key Trends, Consumer Demand & Top Brands (2025 Report)

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global watch market. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2030.
Product coverage:
- Wrist-watches, pocket-watches, with case of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal
- Other wrist-watches, pocket-watches and other watches, including stop-watches
Country coverage:
Worldwide - the report contains statistical data for 200 countries and includes detailed profiles of the 50 largest consuming countries:
- USA
- China
- Japan
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Brazil
- Italy
- Russian Federation
- India
- Canada
- Australia
- Republic of Korea
- Spain
- Mexico
- Indonesia
- Netherlands
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Switzerland
- Sweden
- Nigeria
- Poland
- Belgium
- Argentina
- Norway
- Austria
- Thailand
- United Arab Emirates
- Colombia
- Denmark
- South Africa
- Malaysia
- Israel
- Singapore
- Egypt
- Philippines
- Finland
- Chile
- Ireland
- Pakistan
- Greece
- Portugal
- Kazakhstan
- Algeria
- Czech Republic
- Qatar
- Peru
- Romania
- Vietnam
- + the largest producing countries
Data coverage:
- Global market volume and value
- Per Capita consumption
- Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term
- Global production, split by region and country
- Global trade (exports and imports)
- Export and import prices
- Market trends, drivers and restraints
- Key market players and their profiles
Company coverage:
- Patek Philippe
- Audemars Piguet
- Rolex
- Chopard
- Breitling
- Franck Muller
- Vacheron Constantin
- Jaeger-LeCoultre
- Girard-Perregaux
- Greubel Forsey
- Richard Mille
- Roger Dubuis
- Piaget SA
- Ulysse Nardin
- Omega SA
- Zenith
- Blancpain
- Charriol
- Breitling SA
- 88 Rue du Rhone
- A. Favre & Fils
- Alpina Watches
- Arcadia Watches
- Armand Nicolet
- Baume et Mercier
- Bedat & Co
- Carl F. Bucherer
- Certina Kurth Freres
- Chronoswiss
- Corum
- Cyma Watches
- Czapek & Cie
- Daniel Roth
- De Grisogono
- Ebel
- Eberhard & Co.
- ETA SA
- Eterna
- F. P. Journe
- Favre-Leuba
- Frederique Constant
- Gallet & Co.
- General Watch Co
- Glycine
- Grovana Watch
- Hanowa
- Hublot
- HYT
- International Watch Company (IWC)
- Jean Perret
- Juvenia
- Longines
- Maurice Lacroix
- Mathey-Tissot
- MB&F
- Mido
- Oris
- Parmigiani Fleurier
- Raymond Weil
- Ribordy Watches
- Richemont
- Roamer
- Romain Gauthier
- Schwarz Etienne
- Sowind Group
- Speake-Marin
- TAG Heuer
- The Swatch Group
- Tissot
- Titoni
- Tudor Watches
- Universal Geneve
- Urwerk
- Valbray
- West End Watch Co.
- Zeno-Watch Basel
- Zodiac Watches
- Ralph Lauren
- Fossil Group
- Citizen
- Casio
- American Watch Company
- Montrichard Group
- Weiss Watch Company
- Keaton Myrick
- Vortic
- DuFrane
- RGM
- Pelton
- Kobold
- Shinola
- Throne
- Detroit Watch Company
- Talley & Twine
- Abraham-Louis Perrelet
- Andreas Strehler
- Blanchet
- Brand
- Catorex
- Cecil Purnell
- Century Time Gems
- Christian Jacques
- Endura Watch Factory
- Era Watch Company
- Ernest Borel
- Manufacture Modules Technologies (MMT)
- Manufacture Royale
- Maitres du Temps
- Mb-microtec
- Mouawad
- Ollech & Wajs
- Ribordy Watches
- Ronda
- Rotary Watches
- Sandoz Watches
- Waltham International
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 KEY FINDINGS
2.2 MARKET TRENDS
3. MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 MARKET SIZE
3.2 CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY
3.3 MARKET FORECAST TO 2030
4. MOST PROMISING PRODUCTS
4.1 TOP PRODUCTS TO DIVERSIFY YOUR BUSINESS
4.2 BEST-SELLING PRODUCTS
4.3 MOST CONSUMED PRODUCT
4.4 MOST TRADED PRODUCT
4.5 MOST PROFITABLE PRODUCT FOR EXPORT
5. MOST PROMISING SUPPLYING COUNTRIES
5.1 TOP COUNTRIES TO SOURCE YOUR PRODUCT
5.2 TOP PRODUCING COUNTRIES
5.3 TOP EXPORTING COUNTRIES
5.4 LOW-COST EXPORTING COUNTRIES
6. MOST PROMISING OVERSEAS MARKETS
6.1 TOP OVERSEAS MARKETS FOR EXPORTING YOUR PRODUCT
6.2 TOP CONSUMING MARKETS
6.3 UNSATURATED MARKETS
6.4 TOP IMPORTING MARKETS
6.5 MOST PROFITABLE MARKETS
7. GLOBAL PRODUCTION
7.1 PRODUCTION VOLUME AND VALUE
7.2 PRODUCTION BY COUNTRY
8. GLOBAL IMPORTS
8.1 IMPORTS FROM 2012-2024
8.2 IMPORTS BY COUNTRY
8.3 IMPORT PRICES BY COUNTRY
9. GLOBAL EXPORTS
9.1 EXPORTS FROM 2012-2024
9.2 EXPORTS BY COUNTRY
9.3 EXPORT PRICES BY COUNTRY
10. PROFILES OF MAJOR PRODUCERS
The Largest Producers on The Market and Their Profiles
11. COUNTRY PROFILES
The Largest Markets And Their Profiles
