Bias Capital Cancels $25 Million Investment in Parker Health Amid Serious Fraud Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a decisive move to protect our investors and uphold our mission's integrity, Bias Capital has canceled its $25 million Series A investment in Parker Health . This action follows alarming findings during our due diligence process, which raised serious concerns about potential fraudulent activities, including misleading financial disclosures and operational irregularities.

Investigations have uncovered significant issues regarding the operational integrity and financial transparency of Parker Health, founded by Vincent Lopez, a CEO recognized in Forbes' 30 Under 30. Key leadership figures, including Anthony Lopez, Chief Financial Officer; Chris Parker, former Chief Technology Officer; and Phillip McDonalds, Chief Medical Officer, are also implicated. Given the severity of these findings, we are committed to partnering with the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

“Our responsibility as investors is clear: we will not support a company that compromises transparency and ethical standards,” stated Maximillian Naza, General Partner at Bias Capital. “We urge all investors to assess their portfolios critically and remain vigilant. If you have concerns about Parker Health, please reach out to us or seek legal counsel. Together, we can foster a culture of accountability in our industry.”

Parker Health had ambitious plans to reshape American healthcare with its proprietary Health Management System™, but this situation raises serious questions about its future and the potential impact on patients and healthcare providers. The cancellation of this investment is a critical reminder that diligence and integrity are paramount in an industry where trust is essential to the well-being of countless individuals.

At Bias Capital, we are dedicated to supporting innovative companies that prioritize ethical practices. As we navigate this uncertain landscape, we will continue to seek investment opportunities that align with our core values of integrity and accountability. We stand firm in our commitment to our investors and call on the industry to prioritize ethical behavior and transparency.

We will keep you updated on the investigation as new information becomes available through our official channels.

About Bias Capital

Bias Capital is a multisector angel syndicate committed to investing in groundbreaking companies across various industries. We prioritize ethical investment practices and actively support startups that demonstrate transparency and accountability.